Kelly Clarkson says celebs were 'really mean' to her in 'American Idol' days

Kelly Clarkson, here at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, says some celebrities didn't treat her well early on. (Photo: Reuters)

Kelly Clarkson revealed some celebrities were “rude” and “mean” to her when she was first competing on American Idol… with the exception of Jennifer Love Hewitt.

On Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host thanked Hewitt for showing her kindness early on in her career. Clarkson recalled how they first met “at some kind of MTV Awards” — that would be the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards — just days before the Season 1 finale of American Idol.

“You probably don’t remember this, but it stuck with me for so long, like for almost 20 years now,” Clarkson began.

“You ran up to me… and people were really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season. Like, everyone was so rude to us, like, on the carpet, at the show,” she continued. “It was so bad. It was a horrible experience.”

Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul, Justin Guarini and Randy Jackson present Best New Artist Award at the 2002 VMAs. (Photo: WireImage)

Clarkson remembered being approached by Hewitt, who offered some kind words of advice.

“You came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm really rooting for you.’ You told me, ‘Please keep the ones you love so close. It’ll end up being about a few people in your life, unfortunately, but this business can be really hard,’” Clarkson recalled.

“You just gave me this advice that was really kind in such an unkind time for me personally. So thank you so much,” she added. “It meant the world to me. You were so nice.”

Clarkson is probably getting the last laugh now.

