'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond reveals he has cancer

Dustin Diamond shares health update amid hospitalization, says he has cancer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer. His team shared the news on Thursday, just days after the Saved by the Bell star was hospitalized for a “serious,” but unknown reason.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer,” a message on Diamond’s official Facebook account reads. “Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Team Diamond included an address for fans to send cards.

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time,” the post concludes. “All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”

Diamond, best known for playing nerdy Screech Powers, was hospitalized over the weekend in Florida. On Wednesday, his reps told Yahoo Entertainment the 44-year-old actor remained there as doctors ran a battery of tests.

“We’ll have a better answer after all the tests are done,” his team shared. “But they are doing a ton of tests on him. We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Team Diamond tells Entertainment Weekly the actor received a stage four cancer diagnosis. As for what type of cancer, they said the actor will release a statement when a formal diagnosis has been made. They called the diagnosis “serious” and said he has started chemotherapy.

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home,” his rep tells EW. “By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

Diamond is feeling “fine” today, according to the rep, and better than when he was admitted to the hospital.

“He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he’s been in a lot of pain,” the spokesperson said.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Diamond’s team, but did not immediately receive a response.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: