Jeff Bridges reveals his tumor is 'drastically' shrinking after lymphoma diagnosis

Jeff Bridges shared a positive health update, months after revealing he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma. The beloved 71-year-old actor revealed his tumor is shrinking.

“I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumor. Turns out it’s working beautifully,” Bridges wrote in his online journal. “The thing has drastically shrunk.”

The True Grit star said he came home “elated with the news” on Jan. 6, only to learn of the deadly Capitol riot.

“I turn on the TV to find out what's going in the world, and... well... I don't have to tell you what’s going on,” he continued. “To see our country attacking itself broke my heart. A question rose in me — what’s an individual to do in a situation like this?”

Bridges said he thought of his mentor, artist Rozzell Sykes.

“His mantra was BE LOVE,” the actor added. “That’s my path.”

Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma on Oct. 19. In December, the actor showed off his newly shaved head and said he was “feeling good.” (He also got an adorable puppy.)

The Big Lebowski star has been in a reflective state since last year’s diagnosis.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time,” he wrote “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!

Bridges added, “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s*** to share, now’s the time.”

