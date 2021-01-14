Armie Hammer departs film amid alleged DM scandal as he breaks his silence

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read

Armie Hammer has exited Shotgun Wedding, an action-comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, as the actor is engulfed in controversy. He’s also hitting back at “bulls*** claims” in his first statement addressing the alleged leaked private messages.

Lionsgate confirmed on Wednesday that Hammer asked “to step away” from the upcoming role, days after he became a trending topic on social media.

Armie Hammer breaks his silence about alleged explicit Instagram messages.
Armie Hammer breaks his silence about alleged explicit Instagram messages. (Photo: Getty Images for GO Campaign)

“Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Over the weekend, alleged disturbing messages went viral that were attributed to the actor, but unverified. The supposed direct Instagram messages talked about cannibalism, rape fantasies and more explicit sexual content. Multiple requests for comment to Hammer’s publicist went unanswered when contacted by Yahoo, but the actor dismissed the claims after Shotgun Wedding news was announced.

“I’m not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he told Variety. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Following the purported leaked messages, a string of negative press followed about The Social Network star, with former flames speaking out and reports surfacing about his alleged lifestyle.

Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, married for a decade and together 13 years, announced their divorce in July. They recently reunited in Cayman Islands where Chambers had been quarantining with their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

Yahoo reached out to a spokesperson for Chambers, but did not immediately receive a response.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Chambers (@elizabethchambers)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Latest Stories

  • Armie Hammer departs film amid alleged DM scandal as he breaks his silence

    Armie Hammer addresses social media scandal, calling the claims about his lifestyle "bulls***."

  • Armie Hammer’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Role to Be Recast Amid Social Media Scandal

    Armie Hammer has stepped away from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming "Shotgun Wedding," decrying "vicious and spurious online attacks" against him as the cause. Hammer was set to begin production on the romantic adventure immediately, but will now be recast. The news comes after the "Call Me by Your Name" star began […]

  • 'Bachelorette' alum James McCoy Taylor 'exiled' from Bachelor Nation after pro-Trump protest

    James McCoy Taylor thanked his "Bachelor family," ABC and producers for support after attending the Capitol protest, which turned deadly.

  • Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

    "Jeopardy!" has announced four new guest hosts: Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik. The group follows current guest host Ken Jennings, who has been the first to fill in after the death of Alex Trebek, the show's host of 36 years. A journalist and New York Times best-selling author, Couric is set […]

  • 'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal lashes out at 'misguided and lost' Capitol rioters for appropriating Marvel hero's famous skull symbol

    Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel remain mum on right-wing embrace of "Punisher" logo amid renewed calls for comic publisher to permanently retire the symbol and even the anti-hero character himself.

  • Madonna, Robert De Niro, Kathy Griffin called out in Trump impeachment hearing

    Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) blamed Hollywood, namely Robert De Niro, Madonna and Kathy Griffin, for anti-Trump sentiment during Wednesday's impeachment vote.

  • Issa Rae's 'Insecure' days will end with a fifth and final season on HBO

    Issa Rae thanks HBO and fans for their support of the "complete story" being told by "Insecure." The network just announced the show's fifth and final season.

  • We found your new TV, and it’s on sale: Score this 50-inch Vizio for just $298

    For less than 300 bucks, you'll get vivid color, great sound and Apple and Android compatibility.

  • Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein lead tributes to ‘Election’ co-star Jessica Campbell after her sudden death at 38

    Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein and Matthew Broderick are among those remembering "Election" actress Jessica Campbell. Judd Apatow has also paid tribute to the actress turned naturopathic physician for her work in "Freaks and Geeks."

  • ABC Is ‘Very Confident’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Return This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

    "Bachelor In Paradise" was a television casualty of 2020. With production halted across the industry in the height of the pandemic, ABC's fan-favorite summer dating show wasn't able to shoot its seventh season last year. Now, with coronavirus numbers surging once again, TV shows and film productions are shutting down, once again, and non-essential travel […]

  • Anne Hathaway hates her name: 'Call me anything but Anne'

    The actress explains that she would prefer to be called anything else.

  • 'Saved by the Bell' alum Dustin Diamond remains hospitalized as doctors run 'a ton of tests': Rep

    Actor Dustin Diamond was hospitalized over the weekend with the reason unknown.

  • ‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Develop Disney Plus Comedy Series With David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey Producing

    Yvonne Orji is developing a semi-autobiographical comedy series at Disney Plus that boasts David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey among its executive producers, Variety has learned. Titled "First Gen," the half-hour show is based on Orji's personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America. As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents […]

  • ‘Insecure’ to End With Season 5 on HBO

    "Insecure" is set to end after its upcoming Season 5 on HBO, Variety has learned. The critically-acclaimed comedy was renewed for a fifth season in May 2020 as Season 4 was just beginning.The fifth and final season is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut later this year. “Issa has […]

  • Rebel Wilson opens up about being kidnapped in Mozambique: 'I was very good in the crisis'

    The Australian actress shared the terrifying experience during a recent interview.

  • Election Actress Jessica Campbell Dead at 38

    According to a report, Jessica Campbell, who acted alongside Reese Witherspoon in Election, passed away on Dec. 29 at the age of 38.

  • Ellen DeGeneres slept '16 hours a day,' took 3 medications for intense back pain with COVID-19

    The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" resumed Wednesday — more than a month after the host’s diagnosis and the show abruptly went on an extended hiatus.

  • SAG Awards Rescheduled to April to Avoid Conflicting Date With Grammys

    The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been rescheduled to April 4, a week after the Grammy Awards moved to its previous date of March 14. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will honor the outstanding film and TV performances of 2020. Due […]

  • Here’s the Long-Awaited Description for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series

    Amazon has finally revealed the full description for its upcoming “The Lord of the Rings” TV series, a show set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Here’s the synopsis for the eight-episode fantasy series, which is currently filming in New Zealand and has already been renewed for a second season, courtesy of Amazon: Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. Also Read: Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Adds 20 to Cast Amazon’s “LOTR” boasts a huge ensemble cast including Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark (who will be playing a younger version of Galadriel, the character portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film series), Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells,​ Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct the first two episodes of the big-budget series, also serving as an executive producer alongside showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as his producing partner Belén Atienza. Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Callum Greene, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, Justin Doble and Sharon Tal Yguado also executive produce. The full description for Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series was first reported by TheOneRing.Net. Read original story Here’s the Long-Awaited Description for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series At TheWrap

  • Katy Perry Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos with Fiancé Orlando Bloom on His 44th Birthday

    "So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe," the singer wrote of Orlando Bloom