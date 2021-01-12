Chuck Norris's rep denies actor participated in deadly pro-Trump riots: 'Chuck is much more handsome' than lookalike

The Twitter debate can come to an end. Chuck Norris was not at last week’s deadly riot in support of President Donald Trump.

“Chuck Norris” became a trending topic on Tuesday after a photo of a man resembling the actor was pictured at last week’s insurrection. But a rep for the star says the person can’t be Norris — because he’s not good looking enough. (Oh, and the Walker, Texas Ranger star was at home in Texas while a violent mob stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.)

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome,” Norris’s manager, Erik Kritzer, tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

The image in question went viral this week. In the picture, a man wearing a Trump 2020 hat happily posed next to the Norris lookalike. He captioned the shot: “Chuck norris.” The internet was divided as to whether that person was actually the 80-year-old actor.

the hair gave it way for me, but if the hair was more like his, i would have said its just a fresh round of botox — TwiztedJedi (@jaydee1389) January 12, 2021

They are going to be even more shocked when they figure out it isn't him. It doesn't look like it IMO anyway. — JIGH (@JGearhart2) January 12, 2021

Norris, an Air Force veteran and longtime Republican, endorsed Trump in the 2016 election. He recently strongly encouraged people “to get out and vote for incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler” during Georgia’s run-off elections.

As for where he stands about last week’s riot aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power amid President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Norris addressed that on Monday.

In a blog post titled “Dissent: The highest form of patriotism,” Norris wrote, “My wife, Gena, and I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the Capitol police officer and other lives lost in the U.S. Capitol last week.”

“Regardless of where you land in your politics, it is profoundly heart-wrenching these Americans died,” he continued. “We join the majority of Americans across our land in praying for a better and more united way forward for all of us.”

In the lengthy post, Norris wrote about the First Amendment and what it means to peacefully protest.

“The truth is, modern progressivism and our politically correct culture have obliterated the true meaning of the First Amendment. We need to go back to our founders’ original intent if we are to move forward and heal the divisions across our land,” he added. “Censorship and suppressing free speech (whether in the workplace, public schools or on social media platforms) is un-American and unconstitutional — but so is justifying destructive or violent rebellion on the basis of patriotism, the U.S. Constitution or America's founders’ precedent.”

