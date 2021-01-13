'Saved by the Bell' alum Dustin Diamond remains hospitalized as doctors run 'a ton of tests': Rep

Dustin Diamond is still in the hospital on Wednesday as doctors “are running tests” to figure out what’s going on with the Saved by the Bell star — but it remains serious. It’s unclear at this time if the actor has cancer, as initially suspected.

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond, here in 2010, is hospitalized with unknown illness. (Photo: Getty Images)

“We’ll have a better answer after all the tests are done,” Diamond’s team tells Yahoo Entertainment. “But they are doing a ton of tests on him. We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery.”

The 44-year-old actor was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend, but the reason remains unknown. His representatives said on Tuesday they fear it could be cancer, but did not confirm anything on Wednesday. Diamond is being supported by his team and girlfriend who appreciate all well-wishes.

“He’s always going to remain upbeat — that’s just who he is in that respect,” a member of Diamond’s team told Fox News, adding the actor is “scared but hopeful.”

Diamond is best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. While he’s noticeably absent from Peacock’s recent revival, he’s not forgotten.

Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater. (Photo: NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In Episode 8 of the reboot, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) explains where Screech has been.

“Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn't have to deal with all this,” Slater says. (Kevin was the artificial intelligence robot that Screech built in the original series.)

Diamond has taken a break from Hollywood in recent years.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: