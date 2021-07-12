Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting 'serious' as kids bond in L.A.: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cuddle up in the Hamptons. (Splash News)

It's the summer of love for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After their PDA-filled trip to the Hamptons, the couple recently returned to Los Angeles where they are continuing to blend their families.

Affleck was pictured over the weekend taking Lopez's 13-year-old daughter, Emme, to Universal CityWalk with two of his kids: Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. A source close to the couple says "things are serious" between the stars.

"They are head over heels for each other again," the insider tells Yahoo Entertainment. "They wouldn't be spending time like this with the kids if it was just a fling."

A second source wouldn't comment on reports that Affleck and Lopez might move in together, but tells Yahoo, "They are very happy right now."

Lopez, 51, rekindled her relationship with the Oscar winner, 48, shortly after ending her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. In a new interview, the Shotgun Wedding star opened up about how happy she is right now, although she didn't mention Affleck by name. When talking with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden, Lopez said she recently realized that she was "good" on her own and that "happiness starts within me."

"Once I realized that, things [happened]. Things happen that you don't expect to ever happen," she exclaimed. "Once you get to the point where you're like, 'This is not right for me, or this doesn't feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.' Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place."

During the same interview, Lopez said she has a rule about keeping her personal struggles private.

"There's been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I'm good at hiding that from the public because I don't feel like that's their burden to carry. I don't put that on them," she shared. "It's show business. I put my best foot forward. I'm my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too. That's my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives. They don't need my problems, so. But I do."

It doesn't sound like Bennifer 2.0 have any problems at the moment.

