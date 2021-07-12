Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, debuts shaved head: 'Willow made me do it'

Jada Pinkett Smith, pictured here before she shaved her head. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new look for summer! The Red Table Talk host just shaved her head, and she credited 20-year-old daughter Willow Smith for encouraging her make the change.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," Jada, who turns 50 in September, captioned the Instagram post and video.

Willow, who is sporting a matching buzz cut of her own, called her mother "DIVINE" in the comments section — and that seems to be the consensus among Jada's famous friends.

"Perfection," wrote Lena Waithe.

"Beautiful," commented Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. "It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently."

Gabrielle Union dropped a bunch of heart and fire emojis.

Jada was obviously inspired by Willow, who shaved her head (again!) over a year ago.

Willow turned the event into a performance-art piece. Her collaborator, Tyler Cole, gave the singer a haircut over 24-hours while locked in a glass room at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. It was designed to showcase eight emotional stages related to anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance.

