Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, debuts shaved head: 'Willow made me do it'
Jada Pinkett Smith has a new look for summer! The Red Table Talk host just shaved her head, and she credited 20-year-old daughter Willow Smith for encouraging her make the change.
"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," Jada, who turns 50 in September, captioned the Instagram post and video.
Willow, who is sporting a matching buzz cut of her own, called her mother "DIVINE" in the comments section — and that seems to be the consensus among Jada's famous friends.
"Perfection," wrote Lena Waithe.
"Beautiful," commented Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. "It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently."
Gabrielle Union dropped a bunch of heart and fire emojis.
Jada was obviously inspired by Willow, who shaved her head (again!) over a year ago.
Willow turned the event into a performance-art piece. Her collaborator, Tyler Cole, gave the singer a haircut over 24-hours while locked in a glass room at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. It was designed to showcase eight emotional stages related to anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance.
