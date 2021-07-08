Britney Spears's dad 'very concerned' about 'dangerous rhetoric' against conservatorship

Britney Spears's conservators are at odds over private security. (FilmMagic)

Britney Spears's father acknowledges an increase in death threats against the conservatorship since last month's hearing, but says it's unreasonable that Jodi Montgomery wants around-the-clock protection. It's the latest court filing in what's been a wild two weeks for everyone involved.

Jamie Spears, who oversees Britney's estate, responded on Thursday to Montgomery's request for the conservatorship to pay for 24-7 security. Montgomery has been Britney's temporary conservator of her person for nearly two years. It's unclear if Montgomery already receives protection.

"Mr. Spears is very concerned about the situation that has been developing for many months and the dangerous rhetoric that has been circulating for quite some time regarding the Conservatorship," his attorneys write, noting "the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to individuals involved in the conservatorship, apparently including Ms. Montgomery now."

"Mr. Spears, himself, has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well — not just recently, but for years," the document continues. "So. Mr. Spears understands well the challenges inherent in the position he holds and the work he performs on behalf of his daughter."

Jamie "disagrees with and objects" to Montgomery's 24-7 request for security "for an indefinite period of time," which he estimates to be more than $50,000 per month, or around $68 an hour.

It's interesting what Jamie deems reasonable to spend his daughter's money on.

Court filings earlier this year showed how the elder Spears, whose been in charge of Britney's finances since 2008, compensates those involved in the conservatorship. For example, the singer is expected to dish out more than $2 million in legal fees for her father alone this year. (Court documents revealed Jamie paid a communications strategist — or media handler — around $850 an hour to, essentially, clear up the perception that he's a "villain.")

In Montgomery's filing on Wednesday, her attorneys state "there has been a marked increase in the number and severity" of threatening messages since the June 23 hearing was "illegally broadcast." The messages "threaten violence and even death."

The document made it clear that Montgomery doesn't plan on resigning — unlike Bessemer Trust, the wealth management group that was supposed to act as co-conservator of Britney's estate with Jamie; Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham; and Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph.

"Since Ms. Spears has requested that Petitioner retain her position as conservator, Petitioner has no intention of abandoning her by resigning because of these threats," Montgomery's filing reads. The document includes a screenshot of a text purportedly from Britney asking that Montgomery "stay as my co-conservator of person" so that the singer can get a new attorney.

In Jamie's filing, it's emphasized that Montgomery "is not the only person involved in this Conservatorship who has received threatening communications and/or death threats." The docs mention Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn, as being one of the family members receiving threatening communications.

"Mr. Spears is informed and believes that the Conservatee’s Court-Appointed Counsel, Mr. Ingham, has received threatening communications including receiving two very threatening voicemail messages just this weekend. Mr. Spears himself and his counsel have also received similar threatening communications, including threats of violence and death, for some time," Jamie's attorneys write.

Another hearing is set for July 14.

