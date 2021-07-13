Phylicia Rashad nominated for 6th Emmy in wake of Bill Cosby controversy

Phylicia Rashad was nominated for her sixth Emmy award on Tuesday for her role as Carol Clarke on NBC's hit show, This Is Us. It's the third consecutive nomination for Rashad in the Best Drama Guest Actress category. The recognition comes on the heels of her controversial tweet about Bill Cosby.

Rashad starred opposite the disgraced comedian on The Cosby Show, which earned her two Emmy noms in the '80s. The actress made her thoughts about Cosby clear when his sex conviction was overturned last month. Upon hearing news that Cosby would be a free man, the 73-year-old wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Phylicia Rashad received her third consecutive Emmy nomination for This Is Us, despite her support of Bill Cosby. (Photo: Getty Images)

In a follow-up tweet, Rashad said she supports survivors of sexual assault, but seemed to stand by the notion Cosby's conviction was a miscarriage of justice.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Although many of Rashad's peers were upset over her support of Cosby, the tweet had no impact on The Television Academy's recognition. Voting closed before Cosby was released, so it wouldn't have factored into the nomination process.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment