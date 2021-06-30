  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Cosby freed as sex conviction reversal stuns Hollywood: 'Shame on the court'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Cosby is a free man, despite 60 women credibly accusing the once-beloved actor of sexual assault.

News of Cosby's 2018 conviction being overturned sent shockwaves across social media on Wednesday, with many stars decrying the "miscarriage of justice." However, the comedian's Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad was not one of those people as she is celebrating the news.

Actress and Time's Up co-founder Amber Tamblyn, said she's "furious" over the ruling, alleging she knows "women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious."

Rosie O'Donnell had an expletive message for Cosby, while Rosanna Arquette and members of the media expressed heartache for his victims.

But no one's tweet caused quite a reaction like Rashad's message of justice being "corrected." The actress, who co-starred as Clair Huxtable, fiercely defended her co-star.

Gretchen Carlson was among those who told the actress "should be ashamed" of the message.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court tossed Cosby's conviction, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement never to charge the actor. Cosby was three years in to a three to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was the first big star to be convicted in the #MeToo era.

Story developing...

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories