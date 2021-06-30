Bill Cosby freed as sex conviction reversal stuns Hollywood: 'Shame on the court'

Bill Cosby is a free man, despite 60 women credibly accusing the once-beloved actor of sexual assault.

News of Cosby's 2018 conviction being overturned sent shockwaves across social media on Wednesday, with many stars decrying the "miscarriage of justice." However, the comedian's Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad was not one of those people as she is celebrating the news.

Actress and Time's Up co-founder Amber Tamblyn, said she's "furious" over the ruling, alleging she knows "women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious."

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo



Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction - The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

I don't want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men's lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today's news that Cosby's conviction is being overturned is proof we haven't gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

Rosie O'Donnell had an expletive message for Cosby, while Rosanna Arquette and members of the media expressed heartache for his victims.

Bill Cosby was not put in prison because he was a Black man he was put in prison because he drugged and raped many women for decades. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

THIS is why women do not come forward.https://t.co/6WXe4UmWXt — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 30, 2021

60 women came forward against this man. 60. https://t.co/0fk9kjekDQ — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) June 30, 2021

I’m enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears it’s ugly head yet again. — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) June 30, 2021

Rich, powerful, sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein got s sweetheart deal from then US attorney, Alex Acosta.



Rich, powerful, sexual-predator Bill Cosby got a sweet-heart, no-prosecution deal from a prosecutor and is getting out of jail.



Anybody else see a pattern, here? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 30, 2021

But no one's tweet caused quite a reaction like Rashad's message of justice being "corrected." The actress, who co-starred as Clair Huxtable, fiercely defended her co-star.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Gretchen Carlson was among those who told the actress "should be ashamed" of the message.

Phylicia! #BillCosby being released from prison on a technicality is a complete miscarriage of justice & will never be an exoneration for the brutal crimes he committed against women. The world is now woke & women will no longer be silenced. You should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/BVWbmZME3m — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) June 30, 2021

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court tossed Cosby's conviction, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement never to charge the actor. Cosby was three years in to a three to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was the first big star to be convicted in the #MeToo era.

