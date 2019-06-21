'Legend' Mick Jagger back at it as Rolling Stones tour resumes two months after his heart surgery

Wild horses couldn’t drag Mick Jagger away from the stage tonight.
Two months after heart surgery, the Rolling Stones frontman, 75, and his band have resumed their tour to make up dates postponed due to his illness. He gave his social media followers a sneak peek at rehearsals at Soldier Field in Chicago and looked more than ready, though that’s really no surprise after seeing his pre-show workout.
Jagger wrote to his fans that he was “looking forward” to seeing them on Friday night. They were equally excited with comments ranging from “Legend!” to “See u from front row.”
In his Instagram Stories, Jagger shared a video in which he was playing guitar on stage in a hoodie.
The No Filter tour was halted at the end of March and Jagger had heart valve replacement surgery in early April. He’s shared his recovery along the way.
And it’s certainly worth Jagger’s while to return to stage asap. The band appeared on Forbes’s Highest-Grossing Tours of 2018 list. It was estimated that they pulled in $117,844,618 playing just 14 shows last year
They have 17 dates across the U.S. between now and late August.
