Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shut down rumors that they've split: 'It's over between us?'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (pictured in 2017) are mocking rumors about their marriage. (Photo: C. Flanigan/FilmMagic)

It’s been years since they costarred on That ‘70s Show, but real-life husband-and-wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis still know how to share their comedic chops.

The couple found a clever way to shut down an In Touch Weekly report announcing that their four-year marriage is “over.” Kutcher, 41, posted a video of him and Kunis, who have a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, reading about their split in the car.

“It’s over between us,” the 35-year-old Kunis, who started dating her former costar in 2012, tells him in the video, holding up her phone to show the In Touch Weekly cover story broadcasting their so-called breakup.

“It’s over between us?” a dumbstruck Kutcher responds. “Oh my God, what are we going to do?”

When a deadpan Kunis tells him, “I felt suffocated,” he asks, “You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?”

Kunis follows that up with “I took the kids,” adding, “You had a very dark secret exposed.”

“Must have been really dark,” he says.

View photos Kutcher and Kunis began dating in 2012, and got married in 2015. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) More

The actor tagged the gossip magazine in his caption and joked about the other rumors they might drum up about him and his wife.

“I guess it’s over @intouchweekly,” he wrote. “Have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.”

The video may be hurting the magazine’s credibility, but it’s getting rave reviews for the couple.

“This is amazing,” wrote Demi Lovato. “Miss y’all.”

“I knew it,” joked Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland.”

“It was the mustache for sure,” added NFL star J.J. Watt, taking a jab at Kutcher’s facial hair.

“DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!” Dax Shephard quipped.

Even Kutcher’s former stepdaughter, ex-wife Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, approved, commenting, “Fake news.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.