Make Keanu Reeves Time's Person of the Year, fans demand

The world has a crush on Keanu Reeves right about now.

More than three decades after his first onscreen credits, the actor is the toast of the internet in the wake of his roles in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, the upcoming Toy Story 4 and the sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. Not to mention that surprise E3 appearance to promote his new roleplaying video game, Cyberpunk 2077, that was met with mind-blowing fanfare.

In fact, several Reeves fans have started Change.org petitions calling for his superstardom to be officially recognized. Some examples of requests include: Daniel Hernandez wants others to help him meet the actor; Prajwal Pagar insists that Reeves be named a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and Trey Orcutt would like a statue to be named after the star. However, the most successful, with 362 supporters, is John Doe’s call for Reeves to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

“Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year!” the description for the petition reads.

Some of the reasons people gave for signing:

“Because he is a freaking angel and this is his year!”

“Keanu is a legend.”

“The man is an international treasure.”

“Beautiful inside and out.”

“HE IS A GENTLEMAN AND SHOWS CLASS AT EVERYTHING HE DOES.”

Reeves has wowed in recent months with his professional appearances as well as stories others have told about his kindness and general awesomeness over the years.

Unfortunately, Reeves isn’t likely to win the Time honor. The title is most often awarded to politicians, although they are sometimes people who were once part of the entertainment world, such as presidents Ronald Reagan (1980, 1983) and Donald Trump (2016). Celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Alyssa Milano, made the cover in 2017 following the #MeToo movement.

