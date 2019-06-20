    Kathy Griffin begs Obama to 'come back' to White House

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Kathy Griffin is missing Obama. (Photo: Getty Images )

    Pretty much every social media post from Barack Obama is flooded with commenters begging him to “come back” — and Kathy Griffin has joined the call.

    On the former president’s post recognizing Juneteenth, the comedian replied asking him to “Please come back.” For those needing clarification, she added, “To the Oval [Office].” She went on to take another swipe at Trump by writing, “Just walk in and start. It’ll take that crowd at least a month to notice.”

    Her comment received a lot of likes, retweets and comments, though there was debate over whether or not the Trump administration would notice.

    There is obviously no love lost between Griffin and Trump. It’s been just over two years since photos of her holding a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head caused a huge stir — including a federal investigation — and she’s said that the resulting backlash against her continues.

    "I'm Hanoi Jane, you know? I get it. This photo is gonna be with me forever, no matter what I do," Griffin said on CBS Sunday Morning.

    But she wouldn’t change a thing. “I think a lot of people would love it if I said, 'Oh, I wish I had never taken that picture,'" she said. "But the most important thing that I hope people see is that, long after I kick the bucket, they see the crazy red-haired lady didn't go down."

