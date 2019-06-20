Kathy Griffin begs Obama to 'come back' to White House

Pretty much every social media post from Barack Obama is flooded with commenters begging him to “come back” — and Kathy Griffin has joined the call.

On the former president’s post recognizing Juneteenth, the comedian replied asking him to “Please come back.” For those needing clarification, she added, “To the Oval [Office].” She went on to take another swipe at Trump by writing, “Just walk in and start. It’ll take that crowd at least a month to notice.”

Please come back. To the Oval. Just walk in and start. It’ll take that crowd at least a month to notice. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 19, 2019

Her comment received a lot of likes, retweets and comments, though there was debate over whether or not the Trump administration would notice.

I agree the turnover rate is so high they will just think he is a new guy!! — Misha King (@lilmishi) June 19, 2019

There's no way that group fails to notice a black man walking in. — Roger The Shrubber (@rogrtheshrubber) June 19, 2019

No, these folks all notice a POC immediately. They call 911 whenever Ben Carson wanders into the White House. — Paul Mayo (@PGDubRox) June 19, 2019

A month?!! How about a few days. They'll know somethings up with his tweet that's

A) not about himself B) degrading/bullying someone C) spelling is correct — Sam I Am (@donnainthemix) June 19, 2019

What crowd? The WH is as empty as Trump Int’l HQ — Is it over yet? (@exhausted949) June 19, 2019

There is obviously no love lost between Griffin and Trump. It’s been just over two years since photos of her holding a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head caused a huge stir — including a federal investigation — and she’s said that the resulting backlash against her continues.

"I'm Hanoi Jane, you know? I get it. This photo is gonna be with me forever, no matter what I do," Griffin said on CBS Sunday Morning.

But she wouldn’t change a thing. “I think a lot of people would love it if I said, 'Oh, I wish I had never taken that picture,'" she said. "But the most important thing that I hope people see is that, long after I kick the bucket, they see the crazy red-haired lady didn't go down."

