Matthew Perry speaks out after photos of himself looking 'disheveled' raise concern

No matter what Matthew Perry is going through, his sense of humor remains intact.
The beloved Friends star, 49, was photographed for the first time in a reported two years looking worse for wear. The tabloid Daily Mail ran the photos — of Perry wearing a T-shirt and sweats as he walked down a NYC street — and noted he appeared “disheveled and bloated” and called attention to his “long dirty fingernails.” His struggle with addiction — which he has been outspoken about — was referenced in the article.
Matthew Perry disheveled as he emerges for the first time in two years https://t.co/7V9KVTpT0B— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2019
The story caught Perry’s attention. While he only tweets about once a month, Perry, who famously played the sarcastic Chandler Bing, responded Friday with a quip about how he’s “getting a manicure this morning.”
I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word.— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) June 21, 2019
Perry offered no further details about what’s been going on in his life, but he’s had recent health woes. Last September, he revealed that he had been hospitalized for three months while recovering from surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation.
Earlier this year, concerns were raised when he tweeted about being “kicked out of therapy,” but he followed that up by noting he was “back in therapy where I belong :).”
Perry has been out of the spotlight professionally since 2017 when The Odd Couple reboot ended and he did an arc on The Good Fight.
