Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott romance rewind, from an early pregnancy to co-parenting apart

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are kaput — for now.
News of their split came Tuesday — after she attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding without the rapper, wearing a gold, skin-baring dress that screamed revenge look.
TMZ was first to report the breakup — and Yahoo Entertainment confirmed it with a KarJenner source. According to our insider, the pair will likely get back together as they’ve split before. People magazine cited “trust issues” Jenner, 22, has with the Astroworld singer, 28. The beauty mogul also reportedly wanted another baby — Stormi is 20-months-old — but he’s prioritizing his career over family expansion.
Their relationship began two-and-a-half years ago and proceeded at full throttle. Here’s a look back at how they got here...
October: On Oct. 1, TMZ reported that Scott and Jenner had split. According to the website, they had been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to take time apart — for now. It was also noted that it wasn’t their first break up, and they’ll co-parent Stormi, keeping her as their main priority. People magazine reported, via a Jenner source, “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.” Meanwhile, he’s focused on his music. Also, “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”
September: The pair bragged about their steamy sex life in Playboy’s “Pleasure” issue, which saw Jenner stripping as Scott interviewed her and oversaw the photo shoot. Talking about how having a baby hasn’t hurt their sex life, Jenner said, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.” At the end of the month though, Jenner was hospitalized with an extreme flu and abruptly canceled her Kylie Cosmetics launch during Paris Fashion Week. Days later, she attended the Sept. 30 Bieber wedding in South Carolina with Stormi as well as Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Her skin revealing dress was the talk of social media and led to speculation as to why Scott, who was also supposed to attend, didn’t.
August: Jenner chartered a superyacht for her 22nd birthday — and there are rumors the pair would surprise guests with a wedding. They didn’t. They did, however, put on a united front at his Look Mom I Can Fly premiere — bringing along Stormi for her red carpet debut. The film showed clips of their family life, including the day Stormi was born.
April: Jenner gifted Scott a huge billboard in L.A. for his birthday. Along with a photo of Jenner and Stormi, it said, "Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO." They dressed as Avengers: Endgame superheroes for Scott’s birthday party.
March: Rumors swirled that Scott cheated on Jenner — and they only grew when he abruptly postponed a show in Buffalo to fly home to be with her. His publicist denied he was unfaithful; Jenner’s rep didn’t comment. They seemingly patched things back up and he returned to work.
February: They put on a loved up display at the Grammy Awards — their first awards show appearance as a couple. The same month, Jenner’s L.A. home was featured in Architectural Digest and her interior designer revealed that the couple doesn’t live together. (“He spends a lot of time at the house and has his own closet there,” Martyn Lawrence Bullard said.) The pair threw an epic first birthday party for Stormi, inspired by Scott’s megahit album Astroworld. In an interview with Paper, Jenner denied they were married.
January: A source told People magazine Scott and Jenner were “looking to get married soon.”
December 2018: Scott took to social media to deny that he cheated on Jenner after a blurry photo, said to be of him and another woman, surfaced. He attributed it to “trolls” going “overboard” to “create some fake s*** to destroy real love.”
October 2018: Jenner revealed that she wanted a second child and said she’s already been thinking of baby names. The pair, who constantly refer to each other as “wifey” and “hubby,” deny that they secretly wed.
August 2018: Scott dropped Astroworld and Jenner made a cameo in the video for “Stop Trying to Be God.”
July 2018: The couple appeared on the cover of GQ and talked about their romance. They are asked about the so-called curse of the Kardashian men — several of whom have had personal woes. “Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island,” Scott said. “So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other sh**. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”
Presenting GQ’s newest cover stars: @KylieJenner and @trvisXX https://t.co/vWLD1hNHfE pic.twitter.com/92FOBicDBZ— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 17, 2018
May 2018: The pair made their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala.
April 2018: Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in L.A. for Scott’s birthday.
February 2018: Jenner and Scott finally confirmed her pregnancy with a birth announcement. Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1. Jenner shared a video of their “last 9 months” as they prepped for the baby. People magazine reports he will keep his own home near Jenner’s as they co-parent the baby.
here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018
September 2017: Reports surfaced that they had a baby on the way, but neither confirmed it.
August 2017: Scott gifted Jenner a flashy diamond necklace for her 20th birthday.
June 2017: The pair got matching tattoos on their ankles to cement their true love status. They also started wearing matching rings. That wasn’t the only thing that would cement their bond: Around that time, they found out Jenner was pregnant.
April 2017: With her on-again, off-again romance with Tyga over, Jenner met Scott — neither remembers where, according to their GQ profile — and they started dating. They were spotted publicly for the first time holding hands at Coachella, where he was performing. It was on from there: A week later, they made their official debut, sitting side-by-side in Scott’s hometown at a Houston Rockets game. Soon after that, she accompanied him to Bentley University for a show.
