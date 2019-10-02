Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott romance rewind, from an early pregnancy to co-parenting apart

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix's Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 27. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are kaput — for now.

News of their split came Tuesday — after she attended Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding without the rapper, wearing a gold, skin-baring dress that screamed revenge look.

TMZ was first to report the breakup — and Yahoo Entertainment confirmed it with a KarJenner source. According to our insider, the pair will likely get back together as they’ve split before. People magazine cited “trust issues” Jenner, 22, has with the Astroworld singer, 28. The beauty mogul also reportedly wanted another baby — Stormi is 20-months-old — but he’s prioritizing his career over family expansion.

Their relationship began two-and-a-half years ago and proceeded at full throttle. Here’s a look back at how they got here...

October: On Oct. 1, TMZ reported that Scott and Jenner had split. According to the website, they had been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to take time apart — for now. It was also noted that it wasn’t their first break up, and they’ll co-parent Stormi, keeping her as their main priority. People magazine reported, via a Jenner source, “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.” Meanwhile, he’s focused on his music. Also, “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

September: The pair bragged about their steamy sex life in Playboy’s “Pleasure” issue, which saw Jenner stripping as Scott interviewed her and oversaw the photo shoot. Talking about how having a baby hasn’t hurt their sex life, Jenner said, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.” At the end of the month though, Jenner was hospitalized with an extreme flu and abruptly canceled her Kylie Cosmetics launch during Paris Fashion Week. Days later, she attended the Sept. 30 Bieber wedding in South Carolina with Stormi as well as Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Her skin revealing dress was the talk of social media and led to speculation as to why Scott, who was also supposed to attend, didn’t.

August: Jenner chartered a superyacht for her 22nd birthday — and there are rumors the pair would surprise guests with a wedding. They didn’t. They did, however, put on a united front at his Look Mom I Can Fly premiere — bringing along Stormi for her red carpet debut. The film showed clips of their family life, including the day Stormi was born.

View photos Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly premiere on Aug. 27. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) More

April: Jenner gifted Scott a huge billboard in L.A. for his birthday. Along with a photo of Jenner and Stormi, it said, "Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO." They dressed as Avengers: Endgame superheroes for Scott’s birthday party.

March: Rumors swirled that Scott cheated on Jenner — and they only grew when he abruptly postponed a show in Buffalo to fly home to be with her. His publicist denied he was unfaithful; Jenner’s rep didn’t comment. They seemingly patched things back up and he returned to work.