Hospitalized Kylie Jenner 'heartbroken' to miss Kylie Cosmetics launch at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is sending love to Paris, as she remains hospitalized back home in L.A.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is reportedly being treated for what TMZ described as “severe flu-like symptoms — which included nausea and dizziness,” which means that she’ll miss the launch of the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week event on Friday, the same day products go on sale.

View photos Kylie Jenner confirms that she's "really sick." (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) More

While Jenner was unable to travel, she updated fans in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. She confirmed that she’s “really sick” and explained how “heartbroken” she is over missing the event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wished Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing well and said working with him had been “a dream.”

Around the same time, Jenner’s 147 million Instagram followers saw some of the team members she mentioned opening up her newest makeup on her Instagram Stories.

View photos Kylie Jenner's latest makeup line is a collaboration with Balmain. (Photo: Twitter) More

Being sick also caused Jenner to pull out of last weekend’s Emmys, where she had been scheduled to present an award with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.