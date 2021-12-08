Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'happened kind of fast,' says Kenan Thompson

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian romance happened "fast" according to Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kenan Thompson is trying to keep up with pal Pete Davidson's new romance. When Thompson was asked about his Saturday Night Live co-star's rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian, the comedian admitted, "I guess it happened kind of fast."

"But I don't really know their business outside of what everybody else is reading, I guess," Thompson told Access Hollywood before hosting the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night. "If they're happy, I'm happy."

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, went on several dates after she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. A source told Yahoo Entertainment last month the two are "having fun together." While the world seems to think the stars are an odd pairing, the coupling makes sense to Thompson.

"He's a good dude, you know," Thompson said of Davidson. "He's a talented boy, and I think he's just very down-to-earth and grounded, and that's very appealing to people, you know? When you can keep it real with somebody and ride a roller coaster — that's special."

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured holding hands during a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in California in late October. The duo then went on several dates around New York. They went Instagram official (sorta) celebrating his birthday and even held hands for the paparazzi. But the stars have not been photographed together recently.

During Kardashian's acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards, she gave a shout-out to her estranged husband, Ye West (formerly known as Kanye West).

"Thank you to Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world," the reality star said as she received the fashion icon award.

The rapper has made it clear he wants Kardashian back.

