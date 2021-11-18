Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West spend his birthday in matching looks, with a couple of famous guests

Pete Davidson's birthday was a fun time.

The Saturday Night Live star, with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, by his side, bonded with rapper Flavor Flav, who even gave him one of the giant clocks he wears on his chest. Everyone except for Flav wore matching brown and black plaid clothing.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West wore matching outfits for his birthday. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Celebrating my adopted son's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flav wrote. "Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you." He wished Davidson a happy birthday and used several hashtags that continued the joke that Davidson is his son.

While the post marked Davidson and Kardashian West's first Instagram photo as a couple, neither of them posted it to their own accounts. The same went for Jenner. Flav was the one who let everyone in on their hangout.

Davidson and Kardashian West were first spotted together in October, three weeks after she hosted SNL, in one sketch playing Princess Jasmine to his Aladdin. Next, they were photographed holding hands during a day with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney's beau, Travis Barker, at Knott's Berry Farm in Los Angeles. They then spent time together in Manhattan. It was enough to make Kardashian West's estranged husband, Kanye West —now officially named Ye — jealous. (Although, an eyewitness had told E! News, the home of her former show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that West looked "incredibly happy and relaxed" alongside model Irina Shayk as he celebrated his own birthday in June in France. They've reportedly since parted ways.)

As for Kardashian West and Davidson, a source told Yahoo Entertainment last week that the two are simply "having fun together."

"It doesn't seem to be anything serious," the insider said. "She's focused on her kids and work, but it seems like whatever this is with [Pete] is a fun distraction."