Kanye West officially changes name to Ye

A judge signed off on Kanye West's request to change his name to Ye. (Photo: FilmMagic,)

Kanye West is no more.

A Los Angeles judge signed off on the rapper's petition to change his name to Ye. The 44-year-old has no legal middle or last name. Monday's decision comes less than two months after the Yeezy designer filed paperwork saying he was making the switch for "personal reasons," but did not elaborate.

As for why he chose the name Ye, the "Runaway" singer has long held that nickname. It's even the title of his eighth studio album. During a 2018 interview promoting Ye, he said he connected to the biblical significance of the moniker.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us," he told radio host Big Boy.

The rapper actually declared three years ago he's the being formerly "known as Kanye West."

I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Ye may have legally dropped "West," but his estranged wife has not. Kim Kardashian West is still going by her married name, as evident during her recent hosting gig for Saturday Night Live. The couple's four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all have West as a surname, too.