Ye wants to come 'back home' to Kim Kardashian West amid divorce: 'I've made mistakes'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is owning up to the "mistakes" he made during his marriage to Kim Kardashian West in a public plea for reconciliation amid divorce.

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, the fashion designer said he "needs to be back home," nearly a year after Kardashian West filed for divorce from the "Donda" rapper in February after almost seven years of marriage.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," Ye, 44, said during the charity event that serves Thanksgiving dinner to people experiencing homelessness near Los Angeles' Skid Row encampment.

He continued: "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."

Kim Kardashian West, snapped with Kanye West in 2019, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Ye said he's not letting E! Network or Hulu — the home of the Kardashian/Jenner's recently ended series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and their future reality show, respectively — "write the narrative of my family" any longer.

"I am the priest of my my home," he added. "I have to be next to my children as much as possible." The former couple share four children: daughter North, 8, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

The outspoken rapper, who has made headlines in the past with eyebrow-raising rants, said he was trying to deliver his message "in the most calm" and "sane way possible." He added that reconciling with Kardashian West would influence other families to do the same.

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay," Ye said. "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

This is not the first time Ye publicly hinted at reconciliation.

During an appearance on Drink Champs earlier this month, Ye said he wants to "be together" with Kardashian West, adding that he's "never even seen the papers" and "we're not even divorced."

In August, the rapper brought Kardashian West onstage during his third "Donda" listening session in Chicago. Kardashian West wore a veiled Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress from the fashion house's fall 2021 collection, but she stayed mum about what it meant for their relationship.

In June, Kardashian West, 41, broke down into tears in a rare emotional moment about the unraveling of her marriage during the the penultimate episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

When asked by Khloe Kardashian about the how her marriage is doing, Kardashian West responded: "There’s no fighting. Now it’s all calm, so I just roll with it."

"I just honestly can’t do this anymore," the KKW Beauty founder said through tears, venting to sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids."

She continued: "I feel like a (expletive) failure, that it's a third (expletive) marriage… Yeah, I feel like a (expletive) loser, but I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy."

Since then, Kardashian West and Pete Davidson, 28, have sparked romance rumors after paparazzi spotted the pair holding hands weeks after her "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

Kardashian West was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and (2000–2004) and former NBA player Kris Humphries (2011–2013), from whom she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

