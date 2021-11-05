Kanye West says he wants Kim Kardashian back amid Pete Davidson rumors: 'She's still my wife'

Maybe we haven't seen the last of Kimye just yet. The artist formerly known as Kanye West declared his love for Kim Kardashian West in a rare interview saying he wants her back. The public declaration comes as the reality star has been spotted out with Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, appeared on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast where he said he's seen "no paperwork" amid their divorce. He also took a swipe at Saturday Night Live for "making" Kim joke about their split during her self-deprecating monologue.

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain't never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced," Ye told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Thursday's show. "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

The "Runaway" singer called out the media and an unnamed publicist for causing friction between him and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and in my wife's ear, you know, this publicist that's next to her — I don't f*** with her," he said, adding later, "That's my family E!. That's my family Hulu." (The Kardashians are shooting a new series for Hulu.)

It's unclear when the interview was taped, but it was clearly after Oct. 9 when Kim hosted SNL. She shared a kiss with Davidson during one skit and has been spotted out with the comedian at least three times in the last week.

The reality star, 41, and Davidson, 27, are "having fun together," a source tells Yahoo Entertainment.

"It doesn't seem to be anything serious," the insider adds. "She's focused on her kids and work, but it seems like whatever this is with [Pete] is a fun distraction."

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February after a tumultuous year, but as the rapper noted, nothing has been finalized.