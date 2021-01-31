Hugh Bonneville has had his COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hugh Bonneville has received his COVID-19 jab while working as a volunteer vaccine marshall at his local medical center in England.

The Downton Abbey star shared a photo of himself being vaccinated while proudly wearing his volunteer T-shirt and giving a thumbs up.

The 57-year-old actor has been volunteering at the Midhurst Riverbank Medical Centre in West Sussex, England, and posted on Instagram about how proud he was to be able to help out during the pandemic.

Bonneville caption revealed that he received an AstraZeneca vaccination, the same kind received by fellow Brit Joan Collins.

The Downton Abbey star has been volunteering at a vaccination center. (Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Other stars who have been vaccinated include Ian McKellen, David Attenborough, Prue Leith, Steve Martin, Mandy Patinkin, Anthony Hopkins, Martha Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Paddington star recently complained that he is regularly targeted by trolls pretending to be him on social media.

He told the Daily Mail: “Roughly every two weeks, some numpty who can't spell sets up two new accounts pretending to be me.

“They send naff private messages to people who follow me, hoping to lure them into a weird cave under a rock near the sea anemones of their imagination.”

However, Bonneville has shared many genuine posts about his life during the coronavirus pandemic on his real Instagram and Twitter pages, and his fans offered their congratulations to him on receiving the vaccine.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: