    'Get a life, nerds!' Mark Hamill, Olivia Munn, and other celebs show love for 'Star Wars' actress Kelly Marie Tran after online trolls lead her to quit social media

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Kelly Marie Tran at the  Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. (Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

    Trust the force, ignore the haters.

    After news broke that Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico, reportedly quit social media because of racial and sexual harassment, the first lead female character of color in the iconic film series has been shown a lot of love by both fans and celebrities, including Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.


    The famous face of the franchise — and Tran’s co-star — posted a photo in which he has his arm around her as they mug for the camera. “What’s not to love?” he wrote before offering a stinging, “Get a life, nerds.”

    Director Rian Johnson took Star Wars trolls to task for the harassment. After all, it’s fans of the film series who have been leading the charge, including editing the “Wookieepedia” page for Tran’s character to include racist comments.




    But not every famous person in Tran’s corner is tied to the film series. Olivia Munn spoke out, as another Asian-American actress, saying how proud she was of Tran for “forging a path in Hollywood, which is extremely hard because it’s not a path that already exists for us … all the way to STAR WARS !!!” She urged her not to “trip over the haters, walk over them.”


    Ditto The Gifted’s Jamie Chung — with a little dash of salt.



    And Gabrielle Union bestowed on Tran “Woman Crush Wednesday” honors. She noted: “It pains me to see underrepresented women feeling abused and isolated, all while having to defend their own existence. As the first woman of color and Asian woman to play a lead in a Star Wars film, Tran’s breakout performance should have been a celebration. Thanks to racist, sexist internet bullies, things quickly shifted from one of elation to disappointment.”


    Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, who was born in Pakistan, doesn’t get it either.


    Many non-hater fans have since shown Tran support — and a campaign called #FanArtforRose has been born out of the drama. Here are a few of the pieces being shared on social using her film lines.






    Tran is not the first Star Wars star to pull the plug on social media. Daisy Ridley also deleted accounts because of drama with fans about an anti-gun post she shared. She later said that social media isn’t for her right now. “I’m 24. I have a lot of growing up to do. I have to deal with loads of stuff myself personally. For that to be projected with millions of people watching, that is like a bit of an extra pressure,” she noted.

    Clearly Tran can relate.


