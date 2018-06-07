Kendra Wilkinson is 'having a hard time right now' as she tweets about wanting 'some d***'

Kendra Wilkinson is having an emotional week. The 32-year-old reality star has been sharing her ups — and mostly downs — on Twitter over the past few days, bringing fans along on her divorce journey.

After live-tweeting (and deleting) a heated argument with Hank Baskett, Wilkinson apologized for airing their dirty laundry on social media. But she deleted those tweets. Then, Wilkinson tweeted about forcing herself to be happy and needing “some d***.”

So what’s going on with the former Girls Next Door star?

“She’s having a hard time right now,” a source close to Wilkinson tells Yahoo Entertainment. “She’s just trying to be the best mother she can be, but [of course] she’s sad and lonely. Divorce isn’t fun.”

Wilkinson announced in April that she and the former NFL player were going their separate ways. While the split seemed amicable, the Kendra on Top star let it be known on Tuesday that things were going south.

“Why is Hank recording me right now. Please tell him to leave me alone and stop,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. “He’s blaming me for his football career ending. … He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant.”

She explained that she shared it all because she felt “threatened,” but apologized to her estranged husband the next day.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended,” she tweeted. “I regret doing that to u and I hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan… I was 24 when I got married. Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and I’m sorry for making u feel the way I did… All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give u more.”

After deleting those thoughts, Wilkinson returned to Twitter again.

I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy… we will all be fine after this hurdle is over. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 6, 2018

And got straight to the point with a NSFW tweet.

Who knows where her head’s at today — but we’ll probably find out soon.

