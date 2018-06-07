Wait a minute: The babies shown at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's opening night aren't their babies?!

How to make a huge splash to kick off your world tour? Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z did that handily on the opening night of their worldwide “On the Run II Tour” Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales, by displaying a shot of the almost 1-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, on the jumbo screen.

Well, wait just a hot minute. According to various reports — all featuring confirmations from the singer’s rep — the babies in the photo are not Sir and Rumi. (Yahoo Entertainment also reached out to Bey’s camp, and at posting time was still awaiting confirmation.)

Bey and Jay have been stingy with images of their twins to date, making it downright impossible for anyone to identify them. The official tour Twitter account even notes that the babies are Sir and Rumi, as seen below — and the post has not been corrected or removed.





So, who are these mystery children, and how did they end up in the arms of music’s currently reigning power couple? There’s no information on that yet — but there is, of course, a slew of social media reaction, ranging from mystification to amusement regarding the random babies.

Ummm… who does that? "Wait, those weren't Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins?" https://t.co/7C5HwtDGGM — Tracy Marie (@MsTracyMarie) June 7, 2018





Beyonce is a whole Virgo. lol these aren’t even her real twins lmfaooo https://t.co/O3du3XuG9x — AkinConsults (@MsAkinnuoye) June 7, 2018





Imagine growing up and finding out Beyoncé used you as a baby to fool the world. I’d put that shit on my resume. https://t.co/UsRl8bcv6L — Obeehave, B Δ K Spr. 18 (@SylviaObell) June 6, 2018





If Beyonce and Jay Z wanted to use random twins she most def could’ve used mine. — Sick of y'all. (@LilMya) June 7, 2018





I heard that the babies Beyonce and Jay Z were holding in a film clip at the beggining of their On the Run Tour II were not theirs.

Maybe they belong to Drake? #OnTheRunII #beyoncetwins — Cameron Summers (@mr_solivigant) June 7, 2018





To further confuse the matter, Bey and Jay apparently showed off footage of what appears to be a vow renewal ceremony (they recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary). In this footage, the real twins — or so it seems? — are featured.





Everyone following along? If it’s TL;DR: Bey and Jay showed off photos of twin babies that weren’t their twin babies, but also shared footage that apparently showed their twin babies. Motive unknown.

Once you’ve figured it all out, let us know; meanwhile we will be eagerly awaiting future tour stops to see if the Carters decide to clear up this mysterious journey they are taking all of us on.

