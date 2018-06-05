    Kelly Marie Tran shuts down social media after vicious attacks from 'Star Wars' trolls

    Ben Arnold
    Contributor
    Kelly Marie Tran in The Last Jedi. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

    Kelly Marie Tran, who played Resistance fighter Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, delighted fans with her adorable Instagram account.

    But over the weekend, the actress deleted all of her posts, after months of online racial and sexual harassment.



    The page is still active, but there are now zero posts for her 190,000 followers.

    Her page inscription, “Afraid, but doing it anyway,” remains.

    After Tran, who is Vietnamese-American, became a breakout star of the second movie of the new Star Wars trilogy, which paired her romantically with John Boyega (Finn), she was targeted with abuse on Instagram and Twitter and other online platforms. For example, her entry in the Wookieepedia, the Star Wars wiki, was edited to include offensive remarks and racial slurs.

    Fandom, the company that runs the pages, later issued an apology, adding that it had “a zero tolerance policy for vandalism, inclusive of racism and harassment.”

    Fellow Star Wars leading lady Daisy Ridley also deleted her Instagram account in 2017 and never returned, after becoming the victim of harassment and abuse over a remark she made about gun control in the U.S.

    Ridley later told Glamour magazine: “I was on Instagram, trying to do that whole thing, and people weren’t very nice. I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse [where 49 people were killed and over 50 were wounded]. People weren’t nice about how I looked. And I was like, ‘I’m out.’ Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for.

    “Everyone said, ‘It’s because she talked about gun safety,’ but it wasn’t. If I want to talk about gun safety, I will talk about gun safety. And I didn’t sign up for people to go, ‘You’re amazing!’ But I didn’t sign up for them to say things like ‘Your skin is s***,’ either… so I took down the post, and then I deleted my account.”

    Fans are reeling from the news of Tran’s social-media departure, but many aren’t surprised, given the trollish attacks on Ridley, with some even noting the vicious comments a certain subset of Star Wars fans directed at Jake Lloyd, who played the young Anakin Skywalker in George Lucas’s The Phantom Menace prequel.








    In light of the news, fans are now rallying behind Tran.



