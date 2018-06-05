Kelly Marie Tran shuts down social media after vicious attacks from 'Star Wars' trolls

Kelly Marie Tran, who played Resistance fighter Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, delighted fans with her adorable Instagram account.

But over the weekend, the actress deleted all of her posts, after months of online racial and sexual harassment.

Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all the posts off her Instagram due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose in #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/ipxdbDH30C — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) June 5, 2018





Kelly Marie Tran removed all her wonderful instagram posts pic.twitter.com/3YlZTnEACS — sleemo (@sleemo_) May 31, 2018





The page is still active, but there are now zero posts for her 190,000 followers.

Her page inscription, “Afraid, but doing it anyway,” remains.

After Tran, who is Vietnamese-American, became a breakout star of the second movie of the new Star Wars trilogy, which paired her romantically with John Boyega (Finn), she was targeted with abuse on Instagram and Twitter and other online platforms. For example, her entry in the Wookieepedia, the Star Wars wiki, was edited to include offensive remarks and racial slurs.

Fandom, the company that runs the pages, later issued an apology, adding that it had “a zero tolerance policy for vandalism, inclusive of racism and harassment.”

Fellow Star Wars leading lady Daisy Ridley also deleted her Instagram account in 2017 and never returned, after becoming the victim of harassment and abuse over a remark she made about gun control in the U.S.

Ridley later told Glamour magazine: “I was on Instagram, trying to do that whole thing, and people weren’t very nice. I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse [where 49 people were killed and over 50 were wounded]. People weren’t nice about how I looked. And I was like, ‘I’m out.’ Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for.

“Everyone said, ‘It’s because she talked about gun safety,’ but it wasn’t. If I want to talk about gun safety, I will talk about gun safety. And I didn’t sign up for people to go, ‘You’re amazing!’ But I didn’t sign up for them to say things like ‘Your skin is s***,’ either… so I took down the post, and then I deleted my account.”

Fans are reeling from the news of Tran’s social-media departure, but many aren’t surprised, given the trollish attacks on Ridley, with some even noting the vicious comments a certain subset of Star Wars fans directed at Jake Lloyd, who played the young Anakin Skywalker in George Lucas’s The Phantom Menace prequel.

Many of the people who attacked Jake Lloyd (when he was a child) over TPM are probably the same ones who attack Kelly Marie Tran, Daisy Ridley, & Kathleen Kennedy. A lot if them probably blame society for why they have no real friends. Look in the mirror, no one likes a bully. — Alison Berrios (@CosplayForJedi) June 4, 2018





so both Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley have deleted their Instagrams because of harassment. Congrats to Star Wars for having the trashiest goddamn fan base around https://t.co/oLC1EL7arc — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) June 5, 2018





kelly marie tran deleted her Instagram because some of you grown ass ugly troglodytes couldn’t dislike a goddamned star wars character without harassing the actress who played her! — bisexual nine nine (@ejnoodles) June 4, 2018





kelly marie tran deserves better than the star wars fandom that can’t seem to grasp the idea that she’s an actual person not her character — danielle (@nomadstrange) June 3, 2018





Daisy Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran were the best things to happen to Instagram and now they are both gone. — bec (@rebeccaclark) June 4, 2018





Your stunted sense of self-worth ended with lightsabers and space dog-fights, not the messages behind these movies. Kelly Marie Tran is the best a Star Wars fan can aspire to. YOU DO NOT DESERVE STAR WARS, YOU ARE NOT WELCOME ANYMORE. END. — Rron R2 is an Ang Lee Shill (@rron007) June 5, 2018





The world don't deserves Kelly Marie Tran, she's the cutest, so adorable and funny but the world is full of idiots, heartless human beings and they're responsible for making her deleting the Instagram account, bunch of losers!! I hate you all!! pic.twitter.com/hLjHpS8fKX — Balance (@daisyridleylit) June 3, 2018





In light of the news, fans are now rallying behind Tran.