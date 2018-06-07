Kelly Ripa shares daughter's promo photo — and Lola's all grown up!

Kids — they grow up so fast. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola, attended her high school prom, making us feel really, really old.

Lola, who turns 17 next week, looked lovely in a purple gown as she posed with her prom date. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo of her daughter on social media — we’re assuming it’s Lola-approved — from the special night.

Ripa, 47, has been telling Lola tales on the ABC show for 16 years — which is exactly why her daughter almost banned her from taking any photos. The TV host explained on Live that she was lucky enough to be able to attend Lola’s pre-prom party.

“They are now hosting events where you as parents are allowed to show up and take pictures, so that you have them, and then your daughter can forbid you from showing them on your talk show,” Kelly joked on Wednesday’s show. “That’s how it went for my son as well. It was unbelievable. I’m, like, ‘I am not sure why you are robbing me of the privilege that all the other parents, like, all the other parents get to immediately post their photos on Instagram, why can’t I?’ And they’re like, ‘You know why.’”

Ripa also shared that she and her husband set a curfew for Lola.

“I want my daughter to negotiate my next contract,” the television personality explained. “She is a trained assassin. I had never seen a kid negotiate a contract this way, and then at a certain point she had us negotiating against ourselves. She is that good. She was truly remarkable in her getting extra time out of us, and then she did the baller move of all baller moves: She showed up a little early so we were like, ‘She’s so responsible!’ Even though she had negotiated a full two hours past what time we had thought was appropriate. She came home 15 minutes early, and she’s like, ‘See? I’m home.’”

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos attend CNN Heroes 2017. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Consuelos and Ripa apparently approved of their little girl’s date, with the Live host calling him “the loveliest kid” with “great parents.” Lola is the middle child of three — Michael recently turned 21, while Joaquin is 15.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: