Tucker Carlson of Fox News says Kanye West is a 'compelling voice against abortion and Planned Parenthood'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is praising Kanye West for sharing his pro-life views, claiming that Republicans are “too afraid” to do the same.

In a 9-minute segment from Friday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host called West, 43, “the most compelling voice against abortion and Planned Parenthood” at the moment.

“The most widely heard Christian evangelist in America is not ordained. Instead, he is a rapper married to a Kardashian who, by the way, everyone says is crazy,” said Carlson, alluding to West’s history of mental illness.

“Kanye West is running for president, but that’s not really the headline,” he added. “The headline is that on core conservative issues, not political issues like legislation before Congress, but foundational issues about life and children and what happens when you die, no one with a national platform has been more honest or sincere or effective than Kanye West has been, maybe in generations. It’s all pretty shocking, really. Talk about an unlikely messenger. But it’s real...”

In July, Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram that her husband has bi-polar disorder, following the musician’s Twitter announcement that he is running for president. In subsequent days, West held a widely-criticized campaign that kicked off in South Carolina, during which he shared that his father initially wanted to abort him and his feelings about Kardashian delivering their first child "even when I didn't want to."

On his show, Carlson admitted that while not everything West says is conservative or even “intelligible,” his willingness to speak candidly is a rare quality. “But when West talks about his faith and the gift of human life, you start to ask yourself, why aren’t there any elected Republicans who sound like that?” said Carlson. “They say they believe the same things, but if they actually do, why don’t they talk like Kanye West does? And the answer, of course, is they are too afraid to.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Kanye West, who is running for president in 2020, "the most compelling voice against abortion and Planned Parenthood." (Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

"West is not afraid. He doesn't have to be, he's too famous, he's made too much money...It’s hard to cancel a guy like that,” he added.

This week, in an exclusive interview with Forbes, West gave a controversial answer when asked if he was running to pull votes from presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. The rapper answered that he was “walking,” not running, for office. He then clarified that he was “walking...to win.”

Carlson closed out his monologue by referring to West’s “sprained brain,” as the rapper himself called it while discussing his mental health in a 2019 interview with David Letterman.

“We’re not sure what that is. We’re not pretending to be mental health experts. And maybe Kanye West is crazy. We don’t know. But it’s also true, and wise people know this, that at a time like this, a lunatic time, sometimes it is only the crazy people who can see the world clearly,” said Carlson.

In addition to his appearance in South Carolina, West also announced on Twitter that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, “tried to bring a doctor to lock me up.” The rapper ultimately apologized to Kardashian for “going public with something that was a private matter,” but he resumed speaking openly about abortion, tweeting on July 31 that he “cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me.”

A source previously told Yahoo Entertainment that the couple’s marriage is “strained.” And according to People, Kardashian “is moving towards a divorce.”

