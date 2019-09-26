Demi Moore says she had a ‘very rebellious reaction’ to ex-husband Bruce Willis

Demi Moore has opened up about her relationship with Bruce Willis in her new memoir, noting how the pair started dating, got married and conceived their first child within four months.

According to the Daily Mail, the Ghost actor also claims that once they got hitched, Willis insisted Moore become a stay-at-home mother while he went out and did “whatever the f*** he wanted to do.”

The pair met in 1987, when Moore was 25 years old and Willis was 36.

They were married for 13 years and have three daughters together: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25.

View photos Demi Moore has opened up about her troubled marriage to Die Hard star Bruce Willis. (Photo: Pool ROSSI/SCORCELLETTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) More

In her book Inside Out, Moore goes on to say that Willis introduced her to a jet-set lifestyle, while helping her overcome severe self-esteem issues.

“Bruce insisted that he thought everything about me was beautiful: He wrapped my fear and anxiety in his love,” notes Moore, as she recalls meeting the Moonlighting actor shortly after she broke off her engagement to Emilio Estevez.

“But if you carry a well of shame and unresolved trauma inside of you, no amount of money, no measure of success or celebrity can fill it.”

View photos Willis and Moore have three daughters together: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) More

“I had a very rebellious reaction to Bruce in general,” she goes on to write, saying that the pair started to have problems as her level of fame started to ramp up.

“I just didn't buy the ‘you're the king’ kind of thing, which he thrived on. Plus, telling me, ‘I don't know if I want to be married’ is not exactly the way to my heart.

“Bruce and I were trapped in our dance. He felt locked out by my self-reliance, which hurt him in ways he couldn't face and fed his ambivalence about our marriage.”

The couple ultimately split in 2000, three years before she started dating Ashton Kutcher, who is 15 years her junior.

Just a few days ago, reports emerged from early readings of Inside Out that Moore suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with ex-husband Kutcher.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.