Helen Mirren gets carried down the red carpet by 4 men at 'Catherine the Great' premiere

Dame Helen Mirren arrived at Wednesday’s London premiere of Catherine the Great in the most over-the-top way possible.

The 74-year-old actress was carried down the red carpet in an ornate, glass litter — complete with velvet interior — by four strapping men dressed in outfits fitting of the period drama.

After safely touching down on the red carpet, one of the men opened the door and helped Mirren out to greet her subjects — erm, fans.

In an entrance fit for the queen that she is, the Oscar-winning star looked regal as she departed her ride in a Chalayan navy peplum bodice and wide-legged trousers complete with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

To complete the statement entrance, the acting legend paused proceedings to take a phone call on the red carpet.

But it’s not all glamour. The actress’s grand arrival comes after she issued a plea for people to stop littering, after herself clearing trash from a road in Italy.

Mirren shared an image of her adding to a bag of litter, claiming that she and her sister had spent an hour of their time clearing up.

“Cleaning up the trash on the road in Italy,” she wrote.

“My sister and I spent about an hour and cleaned up a whole long stretch — a simple thing but it makes a big difference. Please don’t throw it.”

