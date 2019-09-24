The It List: Kanye West (possibly) drops 'Jesus Is King' album, Demi Moore releases bombshell memoir, Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show premieres and the best in pop culture the week of September 23, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 23-29, including the best deals we could find for each.

HEAR IT: Kanye West (maybe?) releases highly-anticipated Jesus Is King album

Yeezus’s gospel-leaning ninth solo studio album is reportedly inspired by his weekly Sunday Service programs, which have attracted such celebrities as David Letterman, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love and Tyler the Creator since January. Expect to hear the new tracks "Water" and "Garden," which Kanye previewed at his Easter Sunday Service concert at Coachella earlier this year. — Lyndsey Parker

WATCH IT: Renée Zellweger channels Judy Garland in Judy biopic

Renée Zellweger is truly sensational as Judy Garland in this Rupert Goold-directed biopic, and looks to be the early frontrunner in the Best Actress Oscar race, where a nomination would mark the past winner's first in 16 years. But the better news for Garland fans is that while too many biopics can't measure up to their lead performances as a whole, the film itself is illuminating and deeply poignant. It follows Garland's troubled residency in a London nightclub in the year that preceded her tragic death, flashing back to the Wizard of Oz's formative years in which she was carefully controlled by Louie B. Mayer and Hollywood's studio system. Her success was bittersweet, which is why her faithful will be laughing one minute, cringing the next and crying by the end.

Judy opens in theaters on Sept. 27; visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.

READ IT: Demi Moore leaves it all on the floor in Inside Out

You probably heard by now that the Ghost and G.I. Jane actress, 56, has written a memoir about her nearly four decades in Hollywood. While many books are classified as "tell-alls," this one truly is — from her unstable upbringing with an addict mother who betrayed her in the most devastating way to the drug-induced seizure she suffered at almost 50 that was the impetuous for her to get sober again.

Checking her vanity at the door, Moore details her three failed marriages — including to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher — in a warts and all way. The latter, she said, was a May-December relationship plagued with problems from the start because she broke her sobriety to make herself more appealing to her young beau. Moore also revealed that she agreed to threesomes, which she said later blurred the lines in their relationship when he allegedly started cheating when she wasn't there. They also lost a baby when she was six months pregnant.

Moore also writes about her estrangement with her daughters with Wills — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — after her marriage to Kutcher ended and her addiction troubles spiraled out of control, bravely tearing down the facade that she has been a perfect mother. The book also talks about how she was a pioneer in the movie industry, demanding equal pay for her work long before Time's Up made it OK — and being publicly branded greedy ("Gimme Moore") for it. Moore said she wrote the book to help others who may be struggling and to reclaim her life. — Suzy Byrne

Inside Out: A Memoir is available on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Ryan Murphy kicks off his pivot to Netflix with dramedy The Politician

Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series stars Tony-winner Ben Platt as a Tracy Flick-like high school politician with his eyes on a higher office — specifically one that’s oval-shaped. Murphy regulars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange are also part of the show’s A-list ensemble, alongside Zoey Deutch, Bob Balaban and Bette Midler. — Ethan Alter

The Politician premieres Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Dreamworks Animation’s latest cartoon feature, Abominable, is anything but

With the How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda franchises in the rearview, the house that Shrek built is hunting for their next generation of franchises. The 2016 hit Trolls is already one of the building blocks for the studio’s future, and Dreamworks’s newest feature, Abominable, has the goods to become an ongoing series as well. Co-produced with China’s Pearl Studio, Abominable is the first major Hollywood cartoon since Disney’s Mulan to feature a predominantly Asian vocal cast. Set in present day Shanghai, the film follows disaffected teenager, Yi (Chloe Bennet), who re-connects with the world after embarking on a grand adventure to return a rambunctious Yeti to his Himalayan home, all while staying one step ahead of the super-rich tycoon (Eddie Izzard) who wants to keep the furry creature — nicknamed Everest — locked away in his own private zoo.