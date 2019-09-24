The It List: Kanye West (possibly) drops 'Jesus Is King' album, Demi Moore releases bombshell memoir, Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show premieres and the best in pop culture the week of September 23, 2019

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Sept. 23-29, including the best deals we could find for each.
HEAR IT: Kanye West (maybe?) releases highly-anticipated Jesus Is King album
Yeezus’s gospel-leaning ninth solo studio album is reportedly inspired by his weekly Sunday Service programs, which have attracted such celebrities as David Letterman, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love and Tyler the Creator since January. Expect to hear the new tracks "Water" and "Garden," which Kanye previewed at his Easter Sunday Service concert at Coachella earlier this year. — Lyndsey Parker
WATCH IT: Renée Zellweger channels Judy Garland in Judy biopic
Renée Zellweger is truly sensational as Judy Garland in this Rupert Goold-directed biopic, and looks to be the early frontrunner in the Best Actress Oscar race, where a nomination would mark the past winner's first in 16 years. But the better news for Garland fans is that while too many biopics can't measure up to their lead performances as a whole, the film itself is illuminating and deeply poignant. It follows Garland's troubled residency in a London nightclub in the year that preceded her tragic death, flashing back to the Wizard of Oz's formative years in which she was carefully controlled by Louie B. Mayer and Hollywood's studio system. Her success was bittersweet, which is why her faithful will be laughing one minute, cringing the next and crying by the end.
Judy opens in theaters on Sept. 27; visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.
READ IT: Demi Moore leaves it all on the floor in Inside Out
You probably heard by now that the Ghost and G.I. Jane actress, 56, has written a memoir about her nearly four decades in Hollywood. While many books are classified as "tell-alls," this one truly is — from her unstable upbringing with an addict mother who betrayed her in the most devastating way to the drug-induced seizure she suffered at almost 50 that was the impetuous for her to get sober again.
Checking her vanity at the door, Moore details her three failed marriages — including to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher — in a warts and all way. The latter, she said, was a May-December relationship plagued with problems from the start because she broke her sobriety to make herself more appealing to her young beau. Moore also revealed that she agreed to threesomes, which she said later blurred the lines in their relationship when he allegedly started cheating when she wasn't there. They also lost a baby when she was six months pregnant.
Moore also writes about her estrangement with her daughters with Wills — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — after her marriage to Kutcher ended and her addiction troubles spiraled out of control, bravely tearing down the facade that she has been a perfect mother. The book also talks about how she was a pioneer in the movie industry, demanding equal pay for her work long before Time's Up made it OK — and being publicly branded greedy ("Gimme Moore") for it. Moore said she wrote the book to help others who may be struggling and to reclaim her life. — Suzy Byrne
Inside Out: A Memoir is available on Amazon.
WATCH IT: Ryan Murphy kicks off his pivot to Netflix with dramedy The Politician
Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series stars Tony-winner Ben Platt as a Tracy Flick-like high school politician with his eyes on a higher office — specifically one that’s oval-shaped. Murphy regulars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange are also part of the show’s A-list ensemble, alongside Zoey Deutch, Bob Balaban and Bette Midler. — Ethan Alter
The Politician premieres Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix.
WATCH IT: Dreamworks Animation’s latest cartoon feature, Abominable, is anything but
With the How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda franchises in the rearview, the house that Shrek built is hunting for their next generation of franchises. The 2016 hit Trolls is already one of the building blocks for the studio’s future, and Dreamworks’s newest feature, Abominable, has the goods to become an ongoing series as well. Co-produced with China’s Pearl Studio, Abominable is the first major Hollywood cartoon since Disney’s Mulan to feature a predominantly Asian vocal cast. Set in present day Shanghai, the film follows disaffected teenager, Yi (Chloe Bennet), who re-connects with the world after embarking on a grand adventure to return a rambunctious Yeti to his Himalayan home, all while staying one step ahead of the super-rich tycoon (Eddie Izzard) who wants to keep the furry creature — nicknamed Everest — locked away in his own private zoo.
Story-wise, Abominable largely follows the boilerplate structure of most kiddie cartoons, with the characters racing from scene to scene with an occasional time-out for a tender moment or revealing confession. (No songs, though — Dreamworks likes to distinguish itself from Disney by not going the musical route.) But writer/director Jill Culton hits many of the expected beats with unexpected poignancy, thanks to her charming ensemble of actors; Bennet in particular does a fine job charting Yi’s personal growth and emerges as a heroine that kids of all ages can relate to and root for. It doesn’t hurt that Everest is an ideal animated animal companion, remaining silent, but speaking volumes with his physicality and facial expressions. Abominable isn’t a new animated classic by any means, but it’s ideal entertainment for a family afternoon at the movies. — E.A.
Abominable opens in theaters on Sept. 27; visit Fandango or Atom Tickets for showtime and ticket information.
READ IT: Jonathan Van Ness goes Over the Top in candid new memoir
In Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, Queer Eye’s bubbly, encouraging hair expert Jonathan Van Ness, often for the first time, delves into the not-so happy parts of his life, including being sexually abused at 4, struggling with addiction and living with HIV. Van Ness has explained that he debated whether to share those parts of his story, and credited the Trump administration’s treatment of the LGBT community with having convinced him to do so. “These are all difficult subjects to talk about on a makeover show about hair and makeup,” Van Ness told the New York Times. “That doesn’t mean Queer Eye is less valid, but I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed.” — Raechal Shewfelt
Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love is available on Amazon.
WATCH IT: Return to The Good Place for the last time
Fans of NBC’s heavenly series about the afterlife aren’t ready to say goodbye (neither is the cast for that matter), but Good Place creator Mike Schur is standing firmly by his decision to wrap things up after four brilliantly-plotted, and hilariously funny, seasons. The final batch of 14 episodes picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Season 3 finale, with Kristen Bell’s Eleanor in control of the seemingly utopian neighborhood created by Ted Danson’s evolved demon, Michael. It’s the final time that Eleanor and her three pals — Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) — will be able to prove they deserve admission to the real Good Place, and she’s got to make her way towards that happy ending while also rebuilding her relationship with the memory-wiped Chidi. Based on how Schur has ended such shows as The Office and especially Parks & Recreation, you can expect a little heartbreak and a lot of humor on the way to a blissful final scene. — E.A.
The final season of The Good Place premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
HEAR IT: David Hasselhoff’s Open Your Eyes LP is an eclectic mix of tunes and talent
Sorry, Norm McDonald, but it’s not just Germans who love David Hasselhoff! In what might be the Hoff’s most unexpected (and coolest) career reinvention yet, he teams with luminaries like Todd Rundgren, James Williamson of the Stooges, Elliot Easton of the Cars, Charlie Daniels, Ministry and A Flock of Seagulls for a collection of alt-rock covers by artists like Echo & the Bunnymen, David Bowie and the Jesus & Mary Chain. The title track is even a little-heard ‘80s gem by Lords of the New Church. — L.P.
Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.
WATCH IT: Can you guess the celebrities on the new season of The Masked Singer?
America’s most bonkers new guessing game is back, with more elaborate costumes, tighter “military-grade” security, and — because Fox executives now realize that most of the TV-viewing public has access to Google and Wikipedia — much tougher, vaguer clues. As host Nick Cannon declares on the season premiere, “Time to get weird!” — L.P.
Season 2 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox and Hulu + Live TV.
WATCH IT: Time for another round of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It’s bonkers to think that the demented, hilarious story of the gang at Paddy’s Pub is entering its 14th season. Its kid could be in high school! And, after this season, the series will be tied with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for the most seasons of a live-action sitcom. Look for new episodes of the irreverent show that never seems to take itself too seriously to tackle global warming and whether Dee should be allowed to cut her own hair, among other crucial subjects. — R.S.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on FXX.
HEAR IT: Adam Lambert drops Velvet: Side A album, the part one of his two-part project
The Queen frontman takes a break from his day job to release his first extended collection of solo material since 2015’s The Original High. The swaggering collection of disco bangers recalls Bryan Ferry, George Michael, Scissor Sisters and his American Idol glam-rock roots. Side B will follow next year. — L.P.
Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.
WATCH IT: The Voice returns for Season 17 minus coach Adam Levine
The Voice is back... but for the first time in all 17 seasons, Adam Levine is not. After exiting the show abruptly (and seemingly acrimoniously) this past May, the Maroon 5 star has surrendered his red chair to his former bromance partner Blake Shelton’s showmance girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. However, last season’s coaches, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, are returning, so the show will still presumably have that old button-pushing magic. — L.P.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC and Hulu + Live TV.
WATCH IT: Musical fairy tale Yesterday from danny Boyle hits all home entertainment formats
We've been excited about Yesterday since way back when it was called the Untitled Danny Boyle Musical. You knew the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director was cooking up something special, and that was confirmed once we finally got a hold of its supremely clever plot: A young man (Himesh Patel) suffers a head injury and wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed, free to claim their songs as his own and become a global sensation. The film, which proved a nice hit for Universal this summer, is a genuine crowdpleaser, full of sweetness and laughs and great music (obviously), even if it doesn't always quite know what to do with its high-concept premise. But it's perfect for a Friday night movie at home.
Buy Yesterday on Blu-ray, DVD or digital on Amazon.
WATCH IT: Transparent goes out singing with Musicale Finale
In lieu of a final season, Jill Soloway ends Amazon’s groundbreaking series with a feature-length musical starring the entire cast… except Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired from the Emmy-winning show last year following harassment accusations. In the aftermath of Maura’s death, the rest of the Pfeffermans — including Judith Light, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass — turn their feelings into original songs, written by Faith Soloway. — E.A.
Transparent Finale Musicale airs Friday, Sept. 27 on Amazon Prime.
BUY IT: Feel the Force of Hasbro’s Hyperreal 8-inch Darth Vader
Hasbro’s popular Black Series line of Star Wars action figures blasts off into hyperspace with the new “Hyperreal” collection. And what better character to lead the charge than a certain heavy-breathing Jedi Knight-turned-Sith Lord? The toy giant’s new 8-inch Darth Vader will highlight what’s unique about the “Hyperreal” line, including ultra-poseable articulation, movie-accurate costumes and multiple accessories, including seven different hand variations and his signature red lightsaber. No question about it: This is the Darth Vader figure you’re looking for. — E.A.
Pre-order Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Hyperreal 8-inch Darth Vader on Amazon, Entertainment Earth and Gamestop.
HEAR IT: Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast is an inspiration
Fans of the incomparable Terry Gross and her NPR podcast Fresh Air will appreciate the actress and advocate’s latest project, in which she interviews people who inspire her about what they’ve done and how they’ve done it. She’s also not afraid to fangirl out, either, as she does in the first episode, which features feminist icon Gloria Steinem. — R.S.
Work in Progress with Sophia Bush is available from Apple Podcasts.
HEAR IT: Duo Tegan and Sara launch their debut memoir High School and ninth studio album Hey, I'm Just Like You
The alt-pop twin sisters reinterpret two recently unearthed cassette tapes of their first songs — written when they teenagers — for their ninth studio album. The record coincides with the release of their memoir, High School, also out this week. — L.P.
Download on iTunes; buy on CD/vinyl at Amazon.
READ IT: Barbie Forever recounts more than a toy story
Robin Gerber, who’s previously written books on no less than Eleanor Roosevelt and former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, looks at the life of another powerful female, through vintage ads (many, if not all, of which are sure to be laughable today) and photos, new interviews and a timeline of Barbie history. Fun fact: The iconic doll, who’s evolved into quite the career woman since her 1959 debut, has now worked in more than 200 professions. — R.S.
Barbie Forever: Her Inspiration, History, and Legacy is available on Amazon.
HEAR IT: Kristin Chenoweth pays homage to her favorite female singers in For the Girls
The consummate entertainer covers the songs of Patsy Cline, Carole King, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and others, and duets with fellow divas like Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire, for this girl-powered collection. — L.P.
Download on iTunes; buy on CD at Amazon.
