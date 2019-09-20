Demi Moore’s memoir claims long-rumored threesomes with Ashton Kutcher: ‘I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be’

Stories from Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, continue to trickle out ahead of its Sept. 24 release — and, well, no wonder Ashton Kutcher is off in the hills of Jordan.

The latest details some of the trials in their marriage, which imploded in 2011 amid a cheating scandal. According to Radar Online, which obtained a copy of the book, Moore, 56, reportedly confirms what had been long-rumored: that they had threesomes while they were married. She also wrote about giving up 20-years of sobriety to appeal to Kutcher.

The pair, who have a 15 year age gap, met in 2003 and married two years later. At some point after that in their troubled union, the That ‘70s Show star asked her to have a threesome — and she agreed.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” wrote Moore, who admitted to two hookups involving an unidentified third person.

She now views it as a “mistake,” the tabloid noted.

Part of that “mistake” was because it blurred the boundaries in their marriage. She wrote that while filming Another Happy Day in New York City in 2010, she read a tabloid report that Kutcher had cheated with a 21-year-old woman named Brittney Jones in their marital home. It claimed that he met the woman while bowling with Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis, which Moore said in her book felt like a “real f**k you.”

And she didn’t feel like her husband was apologetic.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” wrote Moore, who felt he had tried to “deflect blame.”

Moore also wrote about what ultimately split them up — when she got a Google alert claiming he cheated with a woman at his pal Danny Masterson’s San Diego bachelor party. It was the weekend of their sixth wedding anniversary.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Moore wrote. She said she knew the woman involved, Sara Leal, who gave an interview to the media, “wasn’t lying.”

Amid their split in 2011, Star magazine reported about the couple having threesomes, their “open marriage” and Kutcher “straying” from their rules.

Radar Online also revealed what Moore wrote in her memoir about ending her 20-years of sobriety soon after meeting Kutcher. She claimed that early in their romance they took a romantic trip to Mexico, where Kutcher, while drinking a glass of red wine, said, “I don’t know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it’s all about moderation.”

“I didn’t think, ‘This is a kid in his twenties who has no idea what he’s talking about,’” Moore wrote. “Instead, I cast about for justifications for his argument.”

That night, in an effort to impress and appeal to her younger beau, she drank a beer from the minibar. It was the start of a spiral that lasted many years.

As previously reported, Moore became pregnant early in the couple’s relationship but lost the baby — which they had a named picked out for — at six months. She leaned on drinking and — eventually other things — to cope with the pain.

“Drinking became interwoven in my pain,” Moore wrote in the book.