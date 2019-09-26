Jada Pinkett-Smith, 48, shows off her abs in bra top and gold pants

Jada Pinkett Smith never fails to impress and on Wednesday night she did just that wearing a shining gold suit set for husband Will Smith’s 51st birthday party.

The Red Table Talk host shared a picture of herself on Instagram posing powerfully on a white marble staircase with her hand on her hip. She wore a gold bra as a top, paired with a matching blazer she wore unbuttoned and a pair of high-waisted gold pants. Her hair was slicked back to show off huge gold hoops and layered gold necklaces, and a fur coat dangled from her hand.

She captioned the image simply, “Birthday kisses.”

The post racked up nearly 300k likes, and the commenters were here for her power stance.

America’s Got Talent host Gabrielle Union wrote “Oh hello!!!” followed by several fire emojis. She wasn’t the only one heaping praise on Pinkett-Smith — other commenters were dropping fire, heart and clapping hand emojis.

The actress, singer, songwriter and businesswoman turned 48 on September 18, and was obviously ready to have a good time at her husband’s party. She shared more images on her Instagram stories, as she was clearly feeling herself.

View photos Jada Pinkett-Smith (Photo courtesy Instagram) More

Pinkett-Smith’s headline making Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, recently returned, with a very personal season premiere tackling son Jaden’s health.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Pinkett-Smith said. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drain, he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

The episode, which featured regulars Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also brought Will, Jaden and Trey Smith to the red table for a discussion about health and food. And after Will had an admission about his own health, having reached his heaviest weight this past summer, the family discussed Jaden’s scare.

Now, the family is working on a health and food intervention plan together with the help of a pair of professionals that were introduced in the episode, and are encouraging their Red Table Talk audience to join them on their journey.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



