Will and Jada Pinkett Smith staged health intervention with son Jaden: ‘He was wasting away’

Jaden Smith admits that he "was not doing good" before his Coachella 2019 performance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jaden Smith’s career is on the rise as he travels the world and joins Tyler the Creator on tour after having released his new album ERYS in July. But the 21-year-old’s busy schedule has already taken a toll on his health that led to an intervention from his parents, Will and Jada.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said on the Season Two premiere of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drain, he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

The episode, which featured regulars Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also brought Will, Jaden and Trey Smith to the red table for a discussion about health and food. And after Will had an admission about his own health, reaching his heaviest weight this past summer, the family discussed Jaden’s scare.

“He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. And we got really nervous,” Will said about their son.

Jaden joined in the conversation to clarify that he tried to be vegan but has now been a vegetarian for the past year. Before that, however, he agreed that he was unhealthy.

“I was just eating like two meals a day. And maybe one,” Jaden said. “Maybe just that one big meal and then I’m like, ‘Oh, you know I didn’t get around to it.’”

The 21-year-old went onto explain that those unhealthy habits ended up manifesting themselves into sickness right before Coachella.

“I was not doing good. I feel like I was at like an 8 of stress,” he explained. “I wasn’t looking good, I wasn’t feeling good, I wasn’t sleeping.”

Jaden even experienced nausea spells for an entire day on two different occasions — one of which landed him in a hospital in Australia, which left his entire family in fear.

“That scared me,” Willow said. “I was about to hop on the plane to Australia.”

“We all were,” Trey added.

The Red Table Talk episode led to numerous other health-related admissions from members of the Smith family, including both Will and Willow saying that they’ve eaten for physical appearance rather than nutritional value.

“We all have issues with food in this family,” Jada said.

Now, the family is working on a health and food intervention all together with the help of a pair of professionals that were introduced in the episode, and are encouraging their Red Table Talk audience to join them on their journey.

