Britney Spears posts about loving 'freedom' and 'independence' amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. (Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Did Britney Spears just make a subtle jab at her father amid the conservatorship drama? In a social media post about astrology, the "Gimme More" singer declared "I love my freedom," just days after a judge reportedly rejected her mother's request to oust Jamie Spears as her conservator.

On Sunday, Spears shared with her nearly 23 million Instagram followers that she was reading the book Astrology for the Soul. "It's basically about what the attraction is to other horoscopes," she began in the video. The 37-year-old singer shared that she's "keen" on Aquarius's and Leos. "Because they're very outspoken, they're very egotistical, they lead the pack, but kind of in a good way," she said.

Spears, who is a Sagittarius, declared, "I love freedom, I love independence, I don't like to be tied down, I like to travel."

"I'm very insecure, so opposites attract," she added. "I also like Scorpios because they're very internal, they think all the time. That's something I probably need to do better."

While the "Toxic" singer might simply be talking about astrology compatibility, the timing of the post is interesting. The video was shared days after Lynne Spears challenged Jamie's legal hold on their daughter in court, arguing he has done a poor job managing her business and personal affairs. Jamie was named permanent conservator in 2008. According to TMZ, a judge ruled that he will continue on as conservator of Britney's estate.

Jamie temporarily relinquished duties to Britney's longtime "care manager" Jodi Montgomery, saying in legal documents the four-month move was for "health reasons." While he was hospitalized last year after a life-threatening colon rupture, it's been speculated Jamie wanted to back off while police investigated him for child abuse. Kevin Federline, who shares two sons with Britney, reported Jamie to the police after an alleged physical altercation occurred with his 14-year-old son with Britney. ("There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset," a source told People.) Jamie was cleared last week with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announcing charges will not be filed as there was "insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed."

TMZ reports Britney hasn't spoken with her father since the alleged altercation nor were they on speaking terms even before the incident. According to People, the singer "can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys."

"Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody," the source added. She and Federline reached an agreement that purportedly gives her 10 percent of custodial rights while her hex-husband has 90 percent. The singer's visits are required to be supervised.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.