    Patricia Arquette pays tribute to sister Alexis, calls for trans equality during moving Emmys acceptance speech

    Taryn Ryder

    It was an emotional night for Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. While accepting her award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Act, the 51-year-old star remembered her late sister, Alexis Arquette, while advocating for trans rights.

    "In my heart I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted," Arquette said at the end of her speech. "I'm in mourning everyday of my life Alexis and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

    "And give them jobs," Patricia continued, a statement that was met with applause from the audience. "They are human beings, let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere."

    The three-year anniversary of Alexis's death was earlier this month. The transgender actress, who appeared films like Pulp Fiction, Bride of Chucky and She's All That, died from cardiac arrest after battling HIV.

    Laverne Cox gave a standing ovation inside the theater after Patricia's call for trans equality.

    The speech was also praised on social media.

    Patricia Arquette always makes the most out of her time on stage. At the 2015 Oscars her call for wage equality is one of the more memorable acceptance speeches in recent years.

