Patricia Arquette pays tribute to sister Alexis, calls for trans equality during moving Emmys acceptance speech

It was an emotional night for Emmy winner Patricia Arquette. While accepting her award for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Act, the 51-year-old star remembered her late sister, Alexis Arquette, while advocating for trans rights.

"In my heart I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted," Arquette said at the end of her speech. "I'm in mourning everyday of my life Alexis and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

"And give them jobs," Patricia continued, a statement that was met with applause from the audience. "They are human beings, let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere."

The three-year anniversary of Alexis's death was earlier this month. The transgender actress, who appeared films like Pulp Fiction, Bride of Chucky and She's All That, died from cardiac arrest after battling HIV.

Laverne Cox gave a standing ovation inside the theater after Patricia's call for trans equality.

Laverne Cox reacts to Patricia Arquette's #Emmys speech, where she said: "I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted... Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere" pic.twitter.com/gxaGHKRxdV — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

The speech was also praised on social media.

She's a damn angel. — Puddin Tain (@Ladygram) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette is up here paying tribute to her sister Alexis Arquette, an actress and trans woman who died in 2016, and demanding jobs for trans folks. I love her so much.#Emmys — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette using her speech to talk about her sister Alexis and to speak up for transgender rights is beautiful! Love love love her always using her platform for good and to spread awareness — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette just honored her sister, Alexis, and spoke out for trans people on the #Emmys stage. I hope all the cis-hets are watching. #TransLivesMatter #TransIsBeautiful — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) September 23, 2019

Very touching tribute from Patricia Arquette to her deceased sister who was trans “stop persecuting give them jobs” — Samhita Mukhopadhyay (@TheSamhita) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette always makes the most out of her time on stage. At the 2015 Oscars her call for wage equality is one of the more memorable acceptance speeches in recent years.

