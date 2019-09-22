Nicole Kidman opens up about her children with Tom Cruise: 'They have made choices to be Scientologists'

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has spoken about her children’s decision to be Scientologists, following in the footsteps of their dad, Tom Cruise.

The former couple, who married in 1990, adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, before divorcing in 2001.

The children chose to live with their father, and now Kidman has said her role as their mother is to show them “unconditional love.”

Speaking to British newspaper The Sun, the 52-year-old said, “Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you.’”

Kidman met Cruise on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989. Talking of their relationship, she said that the Top Gun star “swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life, I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly.

“I always make choices for love and everything kind of had to fall in place around that.”

She admits she may have been too young to get married, adding, “I was so young. I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’ I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted.”

The Australian actress, who was born in Hawaii, is now married to country music star Keith Urban. The couple share two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Morgan.

Speaking of being a mother of two young children, the Oscar-winning actress said, “Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be — letting them find their way then supporting them. It’s rigorous. You’re constantly looking at yourself, so you’re not placing these expectations on a child.”

