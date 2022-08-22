Demi Lovato says 'having a family is really important to me' amid romance with Jute$

Demi Lovato says having a family of her own is "really important" to her as she enters her 30s.

Lovato celebrated her milestone birthday on Saturday with new boyfriend Jute$ just days after they confirmed their romance. At 30, she's never been more clear on who she is and what she wants, she's sung on her new album, Holy Fvck, and said in interviews promoting it, and that includes an eventual goal of having children.

"Things like having a family is really important to me," Lovato told Entertainment Tonight when asked what's still on her bucket list. "It's the substance of life."

She added, "I've really figured out who I am" at 30. "I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it's like I've never felt so sure of myself and grounded."

Lovato's comments come amid a lot of inner reflection as she got sober again late last year after a period of being "California sober." Earlier this month, the singer also revealed she adopted the pronouns of she/her again. In May 2021, Lovato came out as nonbinary, meaning her gender identity falls outside the binary gender categories of "man" and "woman," and said they had begun using they-them pronouns. Lovato now uses she/her and they/them.

After coming out as pansexual, they said they didn't know if having children was part of their plan.

"I don't know," Lovato said on the Today show in September. "I used to really want that, and then, as I'm approaching my 30s without children, it's pretty nice. I have maternal instincts, I love my animals, and I used to really think that one day I would love to be a parent."

She continued, "I'm going with the flow and if life presents itself with a child in the future, then it does, and we'll take it. We'll see what happens."

Lovato, who also identifies as queer and pansexual, has been linked to Jute$ — a Canadian artist whose real name is Jordan Lutes — since July. He worked with her on the "Substance" track, which is about her addiction struggle. They confirmed the romance over the last week.

On Lovato's new album, she wrote a song about falling in love with him called "4 EVER 4 ME." She talked about playing parts of it for him as she recorded it.

Over the weekend, Jute$ gushed about Lovato in a birthday tribute, calling himself the "luckiest schmuck in the world" for finding love with the singer.