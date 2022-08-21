Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday by going Insta-official with new boyfriend Jute$: 'I’ve never smiled so much'

Singer Demi Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday by going public with her new boyfriend, Jute$. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Demi Lovato celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Jute$.

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer and Jute$ (real name: Jordan Lutes) posed for a series of photos on Instagram in honor of Lovato's birthday. Jute$ is a Canadian artist who collaborated with Lovato on a track on her new album.

In an Instagram post, Jute$ announced that he was "literally bursting with joy" over his relationship with Lovato.

"Happy birthday baby. ur a 30-year-old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self," Jute$ captioned the photo series, which showed the couple in a variety of scenes, ranging from roasting marshmallows over the stove to riding a ride at a theme park in ponchos. "And that’s all u baby ... i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u."

In the comments, Lovato replied to Jute$'s post by calling him "the best boyfriend in the world" in all caps.

"I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you," Lovato replied. "This post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey ... so much."

The pop star also took to her own Instagram page to show off her new relationship. In an Instagram story, she shared a shot of herself and Jute$ posing for a selfie in a bathroom mirror. The pink-haired Jute$, who wore a furry black Kangol cap, had his arm around Lovato, who smiled for the camera.

"Bday bitch with her love," Lovato captioned the shot.

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jute$. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

In a solo post, Lovato snapped a selfie in the bathroom mirror, adding a chic pair of black sunglasses to her outfit.

"Bday bitch," she wrote on the shot.

Lovato takes a birthday selfie. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Jute$ whipped up birthday breakfast of cheesy scrambled eggs for the duo.

Demi Lovato catches boyfriend Jute$ making breakfast for her. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Rumors that the duo were dating have been circulating for a little while. Earlier this month, the couple was spotted holding hands outside celebrity hotspot Lavo in New York City, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. Jute$ had joined Lovato for a trip to New York City as she promoted her latest album, Holy Fvck, which was released on Friday.

In 2020, Lovato was briefly engaged to Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. At the People’s Choice Awards that year, Lovato joked about the relationship, saying, “Then COVID hit, and everything was shut down, so I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.”