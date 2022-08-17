Demi Lovato holds hands with musician Jute$ in NYC

Demi Lovato is stepping out with musician Jute$.

The pair were spotted holding hands outside celebrity hotspot Lavo in New York City on Tuesday. The "Skin of My Teeth" singer, wearing a leather jacket and plaid skirt, had a smile on her face as they walked with their fingers entwined.

Lovato has been in NYC doing a three-day takeover on the Tonight Show to promote her latest album, Holy Fvck, which comes out Friday. Jute$ — a Canadian artist whose real name is Jordan Lutes — worked with her on the "Substance" track, which is about her addiction struggle.

Demi Lovato and Jute$ — a Canadian musician named Jordan Lutes — wore coordinating looks for an apparent date night at Lavo in NYC on Tuesday. (Photo: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

The tattooed-up Jute$ called "Substance" "one of my fav songs I’ve ever worked on" last month. Soon after, he shared a photo of them on vacation with friends. Lovato, who turns 30 on Saturday, hopped into the comments reminiscing about the trip.

A rep for Lovato did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for confirmation about the apparent coupling. However, last week a source close to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer told People magazine Lovato in a "happy and healthy relationship" with a fellow musician. His name was divulged at the time, but he was described as "a super great guy."

Earlier this month, Lovato addressed her gender pronouns, saying on the The Spout Podcast, "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again." After coming out as nonbinary in May 2021, Lovato previously used they/them.

While Lovato sings about her addition struggles on this album, she said late last month that she "rarely" thinks about using drugs four years after her near-fatal overdose. After a period of being "California sober" last year, she returned to treatment in December to get "sober sober" again.

Ahead of the release of Holy Fvck, Lovato said "never have I been more sure of myself and my music." She said the new record "speaks that for itself." Another song on the album, "29," appears to call out her ex Wilmer Valderrama over their age gap. They met when she was 17 and he was 29 and started dating the following year. The relationship lasted for six years, ending in 2016.

Lovato was also briefly engaged to Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich in 2020 — and, way back, she dated Joe Jonas and Trace Cyrus.