Demi Lovato is no longer 'California sober': 'Sober sober is the only way to be'

Demi Lovato is giving up alcohol and marijuana. After the pop star nearly died from a drug overdose in 2018, Lovato worried fans earlier this year when they revealed they are "California sober." Now, the 29-year-old singer declared "sober sober is the only way to be."

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote on an Instagram story on Thursday. Lovato didn't elaborate further.

"California sober" is a controversial approach to sobriety. While it's open to interpretation, for Lovato, it meant drinking and "smoking a little bit of weed."

"It's not saying that this works for everybody. It's saying that that other solution isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and there's options," Lovato previously said while defending their approach. "It's just about identifying what works best for you and going forward with that."

Lovato, who named a song on their most recent album "California Sober," wouldn't get into details about exactly where they drew the line.

"For me, I've decided that I'm probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like," they added. "Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need... The only criticism I need is from my treatment team, and if what we're doing right now is working for me, then I'm gonna keep it between me and them."

In Lovato's extremely personal YouTube documentary Dancing With the Devil, they detailed for the first time what led to their nearly fatal overdose in July 2018. In the weeks leading up to it, they were drinking, using meth, heroin and crack cocaine. They unknowingly overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.

"I don't think people realize how bad it actually was," Lovato revealed. "I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can't drive anymore, and I have blindspots in my vision. So sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water I'll totally miss the cup because I can't see it anymore. I also had pneumonia, 'cause I asphyxiated, and multiple organ failure."

Lovato admitted to using heroin again despite being five to 10 minutes away from dying.

"I've learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never going to do this again,'" they said. "Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure, because I am such a black-and-white thinker."

Many in Lovato's inner circle, including Elton John and manager Scooter Braun, expressed concern about their "California sober" approach.

