Chris Evans says Straight Pride Parade organizers are trying to 'bury' their 'own gay thoughts by being homophobic'

Boston may be his hometown, but it’s fair to say that Chris Evans has zero plans to take part in a much-mocked Straight Pride Parade set to hit the city in late August.

After filing a discrimination complaint against the city, event organizer Mark Sahady claimed that officials in Boston are now “working with us” to stage a parade celebrating “straight pride.” The parade is intended as a counter-event to the LGBTQ celebrations that have been organized in honor of Pride this June.

Sahady’s announcement, however, has been slammed from critics as far-ranging as the band Smash Mouth — who told organizers to “f*** off” — to Kathy Griffin and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Will “Straight Pride” be a Freaky Friday type situation where all of our history books, movies, stories, media, news, etc feature mostly LGBTQ+ people & perspectives?



Will people have to come out as straight?



What would folks march in? Socks w/ sandals on? Dad jeans? https://t.co/7SUiWHWRMd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

Ok #StraightPrideParade ?? Honey, nobody wants to see a float made by a bunch of heterosexuals. At least outsource that part to the gays. Gays, make sure you give them a nice, healthy upcharge. pic.twitter.com/M2F3Fpttd6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 5, 2019

Now Captain America himself has weighed in. Evans, a sharp critic of President Trump and anti-LGBTQ legislation, accused Sahady and his fellow organizers of “desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children.”

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

The 37-year-old star, whose younger brother, actor Scott Evans, is gay, went on to dismiss the argument that straight people are owed the opportunity to celebrate their sexuality in the same way that the LGBTQ community does. He pointed out the discrimination gay people face on a daily basis and asked others to “search for empathy and growth.”

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Evans’s fans are praising him for speaking out.

A SUPPORTIVE MAN. WE HAVE TO STAN — tee loves you 3000 ⎊ (@wintersvlder) June 5, 2019

thank you for speaking up on this, you have no idea how much it means to your fans :) — ana (@mcubabe) June 5, 2019

NO COPS AT PRIDE JUST CHRIS EVANS — lexi ‎⍟ (@asgardscap) June 5, 2019

thank you for using your voice for lgbtq+ individuals everywhere. we love you so much and appreciate you greatly!❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — ariel loves seba (@riversbloom) June 5, 2019

