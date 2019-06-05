    Chris Evans says Straight Pride Parade organizers are trying to 'bury' their 'own gay thoughts by being homophobic'

    Boston may be his hometown, but it’s fair to say that Chris Evans has zero plans to take part in a much-mocked Straight Pride Parade set to hit the city in late August.

    After filing a discrimination complaint against the city, event organizer Mark Sahady claimed that officials in Boston are now “working with us” to stage a parade celebrating “straight pride.” The parade is intended as a counter-event to the LGBTQ celebrations that have been organized in honor of Pride this June.

    Sahady’s announcement, however, has been slammed from critics as far-ranging as the band Smash Mouth — who told organizers to “f*** off” — to Kathy Griffin and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

    Now Captain America himself has weighed in. Evans, a sharp critic of President Trump and anti-LGBTQ legislation, accused Sahady and his fellow organizers of “desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children.”

    The 37-year-old star, whose younger brother, actor Scott Evans, is gay, went on to dismiss the argument that straight people are owed the opportunity to celebrate their sexuality in the same way that the LGBTQ community does. He pointed out the discrimination gay people face on a daily basis and asked others to “search for empathy and growth.”

    Evans’s fans are praising him for speaking out.

