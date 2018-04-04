Carrie Underwood finally shares photo of her face while back in the studio

Ah — there’s Carrie Underwood’s pretty face.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” songstress shared a photo from the studio on Wednesday, signifying that she’s hard at work on some new tunes. However, it also shows that she’s healing nicely following her November facial injury, which required 40 to 50 stitches and which she described as “gruesome.”





This is the first photo she has shared on social media in which she wasn’t masking her face in some way or another, which leads us to think that she’s feeling better about the recovery process. (A photo that a fan took with the star made headlines in January.)

Underwood’s previous Instagrams, including this one with husband Mike Fisher, have largely covered her face:





In November, she shared that she had broken her wrist after falling on stairs at her Tennessee home, but the following month she shared the true extent of her injuries.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in a post to fans. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now … seven weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. … When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Needless to say, her fans are thrilled to see her again — and are even more excited for new music.

This is obviously a "hey let me see if people notice any scars from my fall" but also "hey I'm working!" I knew it wasn't as bad as it sounded, she still looks the same! — Antwon Jackson (@RealAntwon) April 4, 2018





Gorgeous as usual BUT WHAT DOES THIS MEAN???? — Allison (@CUfan516) April 4, 2018





You look beautiful. So excited for new music. — Andrea (@andrea21648) April 4, 2018





Looking gorgeous! — John Merkury (@JMerkury) April 4, 2018





As if healing from her devastating injury weren’t enough, while Underwood has been recovering she has also been the target of tabloid claims that her marriage is in trouble. Her husband, unretired hockey star Mike Fisher, made it clear that things are great for the parents of Isaiah, 3.

It’s nice to see everything looking up again for the superstar.

