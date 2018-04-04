Kristin Cavallari said a 'Hills' reunion didn't happen because of these two cast members

Kristin Cavallari is spilling the tea on a possible reunion of the cast of The Hills. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Never forget that Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag wrote the book on being famous. (Please see 2009’s How to Be Famous.) So it’s surprising — shocking even — that Speidi would be the ones keeping the cast of The Hills from reuniting, but Kristin Cavallari said that’s precisely what is happening.

During an interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show Tuesday, Cavallari was asked if her cast would be down for a reboot, and she instantly said she was game. She said there were others who are not as interested, or at least as available.

“What would it take for you to get in the same room with Spencer, Heidi, Lauren, and Brody?” McCarthy asked.

“I’m ready. Bring it on,” Cavallari said. “Well, truth be told, they were trying to get us all together, and then uh … and then two people pulled out.”

Maybe it was the mention of two people, as Pratt and Montag coupled up early on in the show, but McCarthy immediately suspected them. “Is it Spencer and Heidi, the two people that pulled out?” she asked.

Cavallari was diplomatic at first, replying only “No comment.”

“Well, let me just guess then,” McCarthy said. “If it’s them, I’m surprised, because they need money really bad.”

Cavallari crumbled: “Well, it’s for a specific reason they can’t do it. They have another contract, so they’re not able to do it.”

From that, McCarthy surmised that “they might have their own little show coming out.”

“[I’m] spilling all the beans today,” Cavallari admitted.

Reps for Pratt and Montag did not return requests for comment. However, Montag seemed to confirm Cavallari’s story in a tweet.

Like @KristinCav said it’s a contract thing… we want one! https://t.co/9eaumRPCAm — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 3, 2018

At the same time, Pratt wasn’t having it.

Both Pratt and Montag seemed to suggest they would be interested when Cavallari appeared on the pair’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, back in January of this year.

“I’m putting together the Hills reunion. We just reached out to L.C.,” Pratt said of Lauren Conrad. “We’re waiting to hear back.”

When his wife said she doubted that he had really reached out to Conrad, his nemesis on the show, Pratt insisted that his “team” had done so.

“Don’t hold your breath, Spencer,” Montag said.

Of course, this didn’t stop Pratt from talking to TMZ and other media outlets.

Conrad had actually declined another Hills gig years before Pratt’s offer.

“I’m so proud of what we did and I feel like I ended on such a great note, and also, I’m such a snooze,” the designer told E! News back in July 2016. “No one needs to see that!”

It’s also safe to say that Lo Bosworth is out too. She dished on her Lady Lovin’ podcast around the same time Pratt was touting the idea to the media that a television executive had broached the subject with her, just to see if she was interested.

“I was like, ‘F*** no!’” Bosworth said. “I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for.”

Looks like we’ll have to settle for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: