Here's what Paul Walker's brothers have been doing since stepping into 'Furious 7'

Cody, left, and Caleb Walker at the Noble Awards in Beverly Hills to honor their brother in 2015. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Life changed forever for the actor Paul Walker’s look-alike brothers, Cody and Caleb, when the Fast and the Furious actor died in a fiery car crash at the age of 40 on Nov. 13, 2013. They continue to do what they can to keep the memory of their brother front and center, but, of course, life has continued.

Cody offered a reminder of that Tuesday when he revealed he will appear on an upcoming TV show, Shadow Wolves.

Official teaser for my new show. Check it out below! https://t.co/pSRsWVJ9wn — Cody Walker (@codywalkerroww) April 3, 2018

However, much more has happened to the Walker brothers — and undoubtedly sisters Amy and Ashlie too — since Paul’s untimely death. Caleb and Cody were the ones tapped to stand in for their brother in his final film, Furious 7, which he left unfinished.

Caleb revealed that taking up their brother’s work in the blockbuster franchise, getting to know his co-stars and friends — such as Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson — was therapeutic for the brothers.

“We got to understand more about Paul and what he was all about,” Caleb told Entertainment Tonight in September 2016. “We had to share Paul with a lot of people, in a weird way. He was gone a lot, he was filming, so we missed him. Sometimes at the holidays, he wasn’t always there, you know? He tried. We’d see him on set, we visited a few times, but to kind of get that closure and understanding [of] Paul was really special.”

Then, just four months after the movie was released, Cody married Felicia Knox, his girlfriend of seven years who would have known Paul. (Caleb married his longtime love, Stephanie, on Oct. 9, 2013 — six weeks before Paul died. The Varsity Blues star was Caleb’s best man.)

In 2017, both Caleb and Cody welcomed little ones, cousins to Paul’s daughter, Meadow.

Caleb and his wife gave their son a moniker in honor of his late brother.

In the past few years, Cody decided to become an actor, like Paul. He was working in the entertainment industry even before the announcement of his new show and after stepping in for Paul. He was part of the cast for 2016’s USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage with Nicolas Cage and has a role in this year’s The Last Full Measure, a war drama starring Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, and Ed Harris. There have been reports that he could join the Fast and the Furious franchise as a new character rather than the one Paul played.

Cody has also worked with the disaster relief charity that Paul founded, Reach Out WorldWide, and he’s currently CEO. ROWW responds to international emergencies, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, with volunteer first responders. They help with disaster cleanup in the United States.

“Aside from acting, his daughter and ROWW were the most important things in his life, hands down,” Cody told People in May 2015. “He was very proud of ROWW and the incredible people he had surrounded himself to make up that team. I’m just doing the best that I can to keep his vision consistent.”

Both brothers have forged a bond with the people their brother loved. Although Paul’s 19-year-old daughter, Meadow, chooses to live her life away from the media (including social media) much of the time, her uncle Cody obviously has love for her. “But she is doing better,” he told People in September 2016. “And we’re just protective of her and everyone around her is, and that is why no one hears too much [about her]. That is just the way Paul would have wanted it. Paul was so protective of all of us, he was a very private person.” He also seemed to support her in the custody and estate battle that followed her father’s death.

Cody and Caleb are both friends with Diesel, who was Walker’s close friend, and other members of the Fast family.

Paul surely would have smiled at that.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: