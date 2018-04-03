Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's romance: Where did it go wrong?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the premiere of “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend” at the Directors Guild awards on Nov. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum announced on Monday that they have “lovingly chosen to separate” after nearly nine years of marriage. It’s a split that has taken fans by surprise and is considered to be on the more shocking end of the celebrity breakup spectrum.

Or is it?

People reports that the couple has been separated for months and that their separation has been “a long time coming,” according to one insider. So where did it all go wrong? From the outside, it looked as if the fun-loving couple had it all: a beautiful family, successful careers, and great chemistry.

The pair met on the 2006 film Step Up, and according to Jenna, it was Channing who made the first move.

“[Channing] had gone out with all the dancers on Step Up, and he had this crazy, wild tequila night,” she recalled to Ellen DeGeneres. “He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me. So he comes down to my hotel room at 2 in the morning, and he’s banging on the door, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ So I go and open the door, and he’s in a sombrero, underwear, Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

However, Channing later revealed it was his better half who knew he was “the one” first — stripper past and all. (The actor admitted he told Jenna about his former job during one of their first dinners.)

“Our connection was really powerful, but I wasn’t sure what our relationship was going to be,” he told Cosmopolitan. Clearly, that changed. “One day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn’t have to look for it anymore because it was me.”

He added, “She had no idea what I’d say or how I’d react, but that was her truth. … It was the sexiest thing she’d ever done for me. I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad. That radical authenticity of hers was what made me fall head over heels in love.”

Channing and Jenna in "Step Up." (Photo: Everett Collection)

The co-stars eventually tied the knot in July 2009 in Malibu. Dewan’s bridal party included maid of honor and Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui and bridesmaid Haylie Duff. Marlon Wayans was one of the 220 guests in attendance.

The Tatums continued to find success in Hollywood, with Jenna landing TV roles (The Playboy Club, American Horror Story) and Channing focusing on film. But in 2012, his career was catapulted to the next level with box-office hits like The Vow, 21 Jump Street, and Magic Mike, and he was on his way to becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. He was also crowned People magazine’s 2012 Sexiest Man Alive. The actor talked to the magazine about how he and Jenna handled being apart with busy schedules.

“We’ve both been working a lot, which is awesome, but we have a two-week rule, three max,” he revealed. “I have a hard time actually seeing her on, like, FaceTime — it makes me miss her more, and I start pouting.”

Dewan was proud of her hubby’s sexiest-man honor, telling the magazine: “People know him to be fun and sexy, but they don’t know how emotionally deep and spiritually open he is. He is such an open-hearted person; what you see is what you get.”