How Rob Kardashian is taking Blac Chyna's stroller-flinging meltdown

As one might expect, Rob Kardashian isn’t thrilled about his ex-fiancée’s headline-making antics.

On Sunday, Blac Chyna got into an alleged altercation at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles, where she was spending Easter Sunday with their daughter, 1-year-old Dream. Video online — that has since been deleted — showed the former Rob & Chyna star attempting to hurl Dream’s stroller at someone who apparently got too close. (Dream was not in the stroller at the time of the incident.)

A source close to the family tells Yahoo that after seeing the footage on Twitter, Rob “freaked out.”

“He’s incredibly upset,” says the KarJenner insider. “Everyone in the family was. What he cares about first and foremost is the well-being and safety of Dream. She’s his priority.”

What started the altercation at Six Flags isn’t entirely clear. Chyna claims that a random person — later identified to be an 18-year-old girl named Alexis — came up and touched Dream. Alexis also supposedly called Chyna a “hood rat,” provoking the reality star.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny, but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna later explained on her Instagram Story. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.” Chyna is also mother to 5-year-old King, whom she shares with ex Tyga.

Alexis spoke to TMZ, claiming she simply walked up and said how cute Dream was and patted the baby’s hand. She also alleges that a physical altercation started after Chyna’s 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, punched her and her sister. The outlet also claims that this incident has prompted Kardashian to take Chyna back to family court over custody and child support issues. He will apparently file legal documents soon.

Prior to Sunday’s incident, Chyna was sharing photos of a happy-looking Dream riding around in her stroller.

Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on the situation.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: