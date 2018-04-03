    Fans call BS on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Breakup Statement

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    ICYMI: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have split. After nearly nine years of marriage, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples announced their separation in a joint statement on both of their Instagram accounts.

    The news was obviously shocking for fans of the couple — and love in general — as it seemed Channing and Jenna were destined to be together forever. While many are still trying to cope with the news, others are a bit confused asking: What went wrong in their relationship?

    The bewilderment came after reading the couple’s breakup announcement. Channing and Jenna seem to be very much in love — or at least that’s the message they want us to believe as they split. Take a look at the entire statement:


    Fans just couldn’t wrap their heads around the statement and the reason behind the split; if they truly love each other, then why end their marriage? Some even called the statement a bunch of BS.





    Baffling as this Hollywood breakup may be, we may never know the true answer to why Channing and Jenna have separated; the couple said they will not be commenting any further on their relationship. It seems, though, the split was a long time coming, because Channing moved out of the couple’s home months ago. Still, many fans are heartbroken.





