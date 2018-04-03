Fans call BS on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Breakup Statement

ICYMI: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have split. After nearly nine years of marriage, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples announced their separation in a joint statement on both of their Instagram accounts.

The news was obviously shocking for fans of the couple — and love in general — as it seemed Channing and Jenna were destined to be together forever. While many are still trying to cope with the news, others are a bit confused asking: What went wrong in their relationship?

The bewilderment came after reading the couple’s breakup announcement. Channing and Jenna seem to be very much in love — or at least that’s the message they want us to believe as they split. Take a look at the entire statement:





Fans just couldn’t wrap their heads around the statement and the reason behind the split; if they truly love each other, then why end their marriage? Some even called the statement a bunch of BS.

Channing tatum and jenna dewan's divorce statement is a hot load of BS. If ur in love and are bffs then u wouldn't be separating. Stop it with this gwenyth paltrow "conscious uncoupling" shit. — Allie Meowmeow (@Allie355) April 3, 2018





I saw the joint statement from them about the split and I was genuinely confused. They like “We still love each other but we going separate ways because we…..feel like it. We don’t hate each other, nothing was wrong with the marriage.”https://t.co/tFSf2nbDXu — Sadé. (@SadeJBanner) April 3, 2018

I am 0% invested in Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s marriage, but if my relationship was ending and my partner put out a statement which did nothing but glorify me and call me their best friend, I would need several more years of therapy to understand why that breakup happened — Lindsey (@yesdnilring) April 3, 2018





Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan say that “nothing has changed” in their statement about splitting. WTF? Clearly something changed. Do people even fight for their marriages anymore? — California Patriot (@rightchicknb) April 3, 2018





The fact that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have a winky-face emoji in their breakup statement is absolutely soul-crushing. — Erin Crabtree (@erinhcrabtree) April 3, 2018





Baffling as this Hollywood breakup may be, we may never know the true answer to why Channing and Jenna have separated; the couple said they will not be commenting any further on their relationship. It seems, though, the split was a long time coming, because Channing moved out of the couple’s home months ago. Still, many fans are heartbroken.

If Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's marriage can't survive after she gave him a Magic Mike strip tease to Pony on national television, then I have lost all faith in love. — Zana Huber (@zanahuber) April 3, 2018





Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are breaking up. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 3, 2018





me seeing channing tatum and jenna dewan splitting up after nine yeas pic.twitter.com/sUpzk3iNTT — justin (@JUSTlNW) April 3, 2018





Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan SPLIT… catch me crying while watching Step Up on repeat for the next 48 hours — ashtyn (@AshtynSnyder) April 3, 2018





